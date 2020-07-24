Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy A51 vs Realme X3 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Redmi K20 Pro: The newbie has some veteran competition

OnePlus Nord offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage and comes at a starting price of Rs 24,999.


Priya SinghJul 24, 2020 03:21:30 IST

In an event on Tuesday, the OnePlus Nord debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999. With the Nord, the company has announced its re-entry into the mid-range smartphone space. Or, as the company CEO said in an interview with Fast Company, it is "returning to its roots".

Despite the hype, the OnePlus Nord does not break new ground, but instead manages to strike the right balance with reasonable specifications. To be fair, in many cases, that's what a consumer really wants.

The OnePlus Nord is also the first OnePlus smartphone to come with 6 cameras! A dual selfie camera and quad rear camera setup make up the number. The company has managed to pack flagship features such as a 90Hz display, 30T Warp fast charging support, up to 12 GB RAM and 5G connectivity in this smartphone, while keeping the price under Rs 30,000. And this is where the Nord has an edge over its competitors in the market.

OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy A51 vs Realme X3 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Redmi K20 Pro: The newbie has some veteran competition

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord pricing

6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant: Rs 24,999

8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant: Rs 27,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: Rs 29,999

OnePlus Nord and its competition

But how does the Nord fare against other popular smartphones in the segment? Let's brak down the specs against smartphones like the Galaxy A51, Realme X3, Vivo X50 Pro, OnePlus 7, and Redmi K20 Pro:

OnePlus Nord Galaxy A51 Realme X3 Vivo X50 Pro OnePlus 7 Redmi K20 Pro
Display Size (inch) 6.44 6.5 6.6 6.56 6.41 6.39
Resolution (pixels) 2,400x1,080 2,400 x 1,080 2,400x1,080 2,376 × 1,080 2,376 x 1,080 2,340x1,080
Pixel Density (PPI) 408 405 399 398 402 403
Display Type Fluid AMOLED Super AMOLED IPS LCD Super AMOLED Optic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 158.46 × 72.80 × 8.04 157.7×74.8×8.2 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8
Weight (gm) 184 172 202 181.5 182 191
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano Nano Nano Nano Nano Nano
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Snapdragon 765G Exynos 9611 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
GPU Adreno 620 Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 640 Adreno 620 Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 6, 8, 12 GB 4,6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB 8 GB 6,8 GB 6, 8 GB
On-Board Memory 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB 128 GB 256 GB 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Expandable Memory No Yes No No No No
Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor,
Fingerprint sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration sensor
In-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
In-display fingerprint senor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 5 MP depth lens + 2 MP macro lens 48 MP primary sensor + 12 MP secondary sensor+ 5 MP macro lens + 5 MP depth sensor 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor + 12 MP tele lens+ 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 2 MP macro lens 48MP Gimbal stabilization + 13MP portrait lens + 8MP periscope lens +8MP ultra wide angle lens 48 MP Sony IMX 586 + 5 MP depth sensor
48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens
Optical Image Stabilization Yes No No Yes Yes No
Camera Array Quad camera Quad camera Quad camera Quad camera Dual camera Triple camera
Secondary Camera 32 MP Sony IMX616 + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens 32MP 16 MP + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens 32 MP 16 MP 20 MP
Video Capture 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
1080p@30/120/240fps, 1080p@960fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes, (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS, NavIC Yes, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Yes, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, QZSS GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Yes, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Wi-Fi 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz 2.4G + 5G Wi-Fi MIMO 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.1 5 5 5.1 5 5
NFC Yes Yes No Yes Yes No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, Side-mounted Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display
3.5mm jack No Yes No No No Yes
USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C Type-C Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 3.1 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,115 4,000 4,200 4,315 3,700 4,000
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T 15W 30W 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 20W 27W
Colors Blue Marble, Gray Onyx Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White Arctic White, Arctic Blue Alpha Grey Mirror Gray, Red, Mirror Blue
Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue, Summer Honey, Pearl White
Prices in India Starts at Rs 24,999 Starts at Rs 25,250 Starts at Rs 24,999 Priced at Rs 49,999 Starts at Rs 29,999 Starts at Rs 24,999

Conclusion

With up to 12 GB RAM, 5G connectivity, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, the OnePlus Nord offers premium features without cutting corners. But when you look at the overall offering and price tag, the OnePlus Nord is a close call with the Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X3.

If the notional future-proofing of 5G is important to you, with a modern, upper-midrange chipset and refined aesthetics, the OnePlus Nord is a good choice. OnePlus' OxygenOS also attracts a lot of buyers since it does not come with bloatware like its competitors. The company made special mention of the various optimisations to the software they made, to ensure a fluid user experience.

For gamers who prioritise speed, the better choice is Redmi Note K20 Pro or the Realme X3, both of which have superior chipsets and GPUs. Battery and fast charging are similar across the OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, and Redmi K20 Pro.

If you use your phone to consume a lot of content or binge-watch shows, then Nord impresses with a 90hz AMOLED display, 408 ppi and light weight (181gm). The 4,115 mAh battery and 30T fast charging is a bonus.

In terms of camera, the Vivo X50 Pro offers a good deal with its newly-introduced gimbal camera, that helps in capturing stable videos and images. But at 50k, it is a pricey choice. The Nord, on the other hand, features a better selfie camera (on paper) and a quad-rear camera setup -- borrowed from the OnePlus 8 -- at a reasonable price. There are no party tricks in the imaging department, however.

Clearly, the Nord is intended to be more than the sum of its parts. The aesthetic is pleasing, the software promises a great experience and the price is right. We hope our final verdict bears out our initial impressions. Stay tuned for a detailed review.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990
OnePlus Nord to feature a quad rear camera setup, a dual punch hole display, confirms the company CEO

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord to feature a quad rear camera setup, a dual punch hole display, confirms the company CEO

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord, Buds Launch: The AR launch event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today, here's how you can watch it

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, Buds Launch: The AR launch event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST today, here's how you can watch it

Jul 21, 2020
Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale begins 6 August: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

Amazon Prime Day sale 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale begins 6 August: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

Jul 23, 2020
Redmi K20 Pro 6 GB RAM variant gets a temporary price drop of Rs 2,000, priced at Rs 24,999 till 13 July

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro 6 GB RAM variant gets a temporary price drop of Rs 2,000, priced at Rs 24,999 till 13 July

Jul 13, 2020
Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,990, Rs 49,990 and Rs 5,990 respectively

Vivo X50 series

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,990, Rs 49,990 and Rs 5,990 respectively

Jul 16, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020