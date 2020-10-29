FP Trending

OnePlus has started rolling out its October security patch with the latest software update for the Nord smartphones. The OxygenOS 10.5.9 is currently coming out in batches for users of the firm’s mid-range model. In a recent forum post, OnePlus announced the latest improvements that are going to come with the 10.5.9 patch. The incremental roll out has begun for India and Global variants and as is the norm, it is soon going to see a rollout in the European market. In the EU, the phone is receiving v10.5.9.AC01BA, while globally the phone is receiving v10.5.9.AC01AA. India comes with the version 10.5.9.AC01DA.

Along with improved system stability and other bug fixes, the update brings the Android security patch to 2020.10. OnePlus has added a new gaming tools box to enable convenient switches of Fnatic mode. While in the game space, users will be able to choose any of the three ways of receiving notifications. They can either go for a “text-only heads up and block” option for an immersive gaming experience or give a quick reply back using a small window which is applicable for WhatsApp and INS (users can enable it by swiping down from upper right/ left corners of their mobile screen while in gaming mode). The third option is the newly added “mis-touch prevention feature”. Once you have enabled it, you will be able to swipe down from the top of the screen, click on it and the notification bar will pop out for you to take the required action.

Other improvements of the update include better Bluetooth connection stability and enhanced network stability. As always, users can write back their feedback regarding any bug that needs to be fixed at https://forums.oneplus.com/feedback/.

The roll out has begun from 28 October and if you still have not received it, the update is likely to reach you in a couple of days.