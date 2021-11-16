Tuesday, November 16, 2021Back to
OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders reveal iPhone-like design, could get flat display and in-display fingerprint sensor

According to OnLeaks, the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G will come with a triple-camera setup and a boxy design, which will make it look a lot like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2021 16:26:32 IST

Renowned Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus seems to be preparing for the launch of the successor to its Nord N10 smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. So far, there are no official details on this upcoming smartphone and no indication of its release date either, but according to OnLeaks (in collaboration with 91Mobiles), the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G will come with a flat display, triple camera setup, punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera along with a boxy design, which will make it look a lot like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G expected specifications and features

The display panel on the phone will have a punch-hole cutout positioned in the top-left corner to house the 16 MP selfie camera. Additionally, the power button on the phone will be located on the right side of the device, while on the left, the smartphone is set to have a SIM card tray along with a volume rocker.

Image: OnLeaks via 91Mobiles

Image: OnLeaks via 91Mobiles

Coming to the cameras, the device is said to feature three cameras, including a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP third sensor and a 2 MP lens. The phone will measure 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7mm (9.6mm including the protruding rear cameras), according to the report.

At the bottom of the new phone will be a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. At the back of the phone, the triple-camera setup will be accompanied by a LED flashlight.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will also include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a flat design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone will get its power from the recently-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

