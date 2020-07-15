tech2 News Staff

OnePlus Nord will launch in India on 21 July along with the company's first-ever truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking today at 1:30 pm IST on Amazon India. As per the website, buyers opting for pre-booking can get benefits worth Rs 5,000.

Ahead of the launch, famous YouTuber Marques Brownlee held an interview with the company CEO Carl Pei where he confirmed a few design details of the smartphone. Pei also showed the earlier prototypes of the smartphone that had an L-shaped camera module.

Just 24 hours to go ⏰ Pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord start tomorrow at 1:30 PM IST on https://t.co/V7hq4ZjFIt! Get notified here - https://t.co/ISIWr1EQwk pic.twitter.com/PSROVuGzkK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 14, 2020

As per the video, OnePlus Nord will also come with a glossy back, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup placed in vertically align manner just like OnePlus 8 (Review). Although, the only difference is that OnePlus Nord's camera module sits in the top left corner whereas, for OnePlus 8, it is placed in the center.

OnePlus had previously revealed a new company logo that had a black backdrop and blue colour accent. Turns out, OnePlus Nord will come in the same blue colour option in addition to a grey variant.

The video reveals that the smartphone will feature a dual punch hole camera for selfies that will be placed in the top left corner of the screen. We can also see that there is a Type-C port and a sim tray slot at the bottom edge of the phone.

OnePlus CEO is also seen wearing truly wireless earbuds, expected to be OnePlus Buds. He was using a pair of light blue colour (same as OnePlus Nord) earbuds during the interview. In addition to this, OnePlus recently hinted on Twitter that they might come with 30-hour battery life.

True Buds go along for longer🎶 Find out more - https://t.co/9s3dY4eIy2 pic.twitter.com/IBtY7LgzHI — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 14, 2020





As per a previous report, the smartphone might sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. As for the camera, OnePlus Nord will have a quad-camera setup on the rear that will house a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. It is expected to have an 8 MP sensor with an ultrawide angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will feature two selfie or front cameras. It includes a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens. The device is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it will have Snapdragon 765G 5G.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in two variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The tipster has said that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM. It will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. As for connectivity, it will include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC.

The phone will have face recognition as well as fingerprint display. The OnePlus Nord is expected to come in three colour variants: Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash.