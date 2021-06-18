Friday, June 18, 2021Back to
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to receive OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 update with security patch, improved portrait photography and more

The company has also provided updates for fixes that deal with its performance stability through the software update.


FP TrendingJun 18, 2021 18:40:10 IST

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has received its first update since its launch. The OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 software update brings the May 2021 Android security patch along with some updates that include better screen color accuracy, improved portrait photography using the front camera, and regular system-level bug fixes. It may be rolled out to Indian customers soon.

The new update is 172 MB size-wise and features OxygenOS 11.0.2.2EB13DA software version. While the May 2021 security patch is touted to be its biggest system fixes due to its bug sensitivity, the rear camera fix is also what the customers may love as the update has brought improvements in image capture, detailing, and quality. The company has also provided updates for fixes that deal with its performance stability through the software update. The updates have been mentioned in the official changelog of the device.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched last week in India. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole camera on the corner. It is backed by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and carries up to 12 GB of RAM. OnePlus Nord CE has a 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 6P lens and EIS, a 2 MP portrait lens, and EIS-supported, 8 MP wide-angle lens. Also, there's a 16 MP Sony IMX471 front camera for selfies and video chats and a security-ensured, in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS custom skin-on-top and sports a 4,500mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus fast-charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price starts from Rs 22,999 in India and is available on open sale in the market via Amazon and the OnePlus website.

One Plus hasn't officially released information on when the update is rolling out. Neither do we know if the update will roll out in a phased manner or to all the users at once.

