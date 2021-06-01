tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S on 10 June at 7 pm IST. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for pre-order on 11 June for Red Cable Club members and will go on open sale on 16 June. Those who pre-orders on 11 June will "get gifts worth Rs 2,699". OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus TV U1S will only launch in India. The company has promised to drop details about the two products in the coming days.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G expected specifications

A new Amazon quiz (available on the mobile app) has revealed a few details about the upcoming smartphone including RAM, storage and colour variant. As per the quiz, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is expected to come in a black colour option which is likely to be named Charcoal Ink. In addition to this, the company has announced to drop details about the smartphone in the coming days starting today when it revealed that the smartphone will be "sleek and streamlined”. Other details will be dropped on 2 June, 4 June and 8 June.

Core. And a little bit more.

That’s the #OnePlusNordCE5G for you.

See for yourself on Thursday, June 10, at 7pm IST Get notified - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/HW0WdmIHM1 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 31, 2021

As per a report by Android Central, the smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G processor, a 64 MP triple rear camera setup and a 16 MP front camera.

OnePlus TV U1S expected specifications and details

As per a leak by tipster Ishan Agrawal in collaboration with PriceBaba, the OnePlus TV U1S is likely to come in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The smart TV is expected to feature an LED-backlit LCD panel that has a 60 Hz refresh rate and resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It might come with support for HDR10+ as well.

Get eyes on the OnePlus TV U1S. Elevate your vision with a 4K home theatre. See it, hear it, feel the difference. Learn more - https://t.co/X8zgOTlHff pic.twitter.com/E38jkCy3n4 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 1, 2021

Additionally, the smart TV is expected to house 30 W speakers that come with support for Dolby Atmos.

According to the report, the highlight of the smart TV will be its detachable webcam that has a built-in microphone. Users might be able to make 1080p video calls on Google Duo via this webcam. This webcam is also expected to be compatible with older OnePlus smart TVs.