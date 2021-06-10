Anirudh Regidi

We’re nearing the date for the launch of OnePlus’ next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. As with the previous Nord, we’re expecting bang-for-your-buck features, excellent cameras, and a premium chassis. Judging by the leaks, and all the details that OnePlus has teased so far, we’re not likely to be disappointed.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will officially be unveiled on 10 June at 7 pm. Red Cable First Pre-orders begin on 11 June and the device will go on open sale on 16 June.

We know it’s going to be slimmer than the Nord (7.9 mm vs 8.2 mm), and that we’re going to see the return of our beloved headphone jack. We also know that it’ll have a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back (up from 48 MP on the Nord), and that this new phone will also support OnePlus’ incredibly fast Warp Charge 30T standard. Oh, and the battery gets a bump to 4,500 mAh.

Excited? There’s more.

OnePlus TV U1S features

Alongside the phone, we’re expecting to see the launch of a brand new lineup of OnePlus smart TVs as well. The all new OnePlus TV U1S, which is expected to be launched at the event, will deliver a 4K ‘cinematic’ experience with immersive surround sound and an intelligent, interconnected experience in a slick and stylish package, promises OnePlus.

How? Well, OnePlus suggests that the TV will fully support voice control, that your OnePlus Watch can be used as a remote, and that the TV comes packed with tons of superior video enhancement features.

The OnePlus TV U1S will be available as part of the Red Cable First Sale on 10 June. For more information, click here.

How and where to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S launch

The launch event will be streamed live on OnePlus.in and on the OnePlus India Youtube page.

Goodies!

The writer is an independent Journalist.