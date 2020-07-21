Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

After weeks of teasers, new social media accounts, and drip-feeding the consumers, OnePlus is finally hosting the launch event for unveiling the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds today. With the OnePlus Nord, the company aims to make an entry into the mid-budget smartphone segment, and with the OnePlus Buds, the company will be debuting into the popular market of truly wireless earphones.

Today's event is the first-ever Augment Reality (AR) launch for a smartphone. In 2015, OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 2 in a virtual reality (VR) event.

The launch event today will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. To join the event, you will need to download the OnePlus Nord AR App on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Read how you can watch the event tonight, here.

OnePlus Nord expected specifications

In terms of design, OnePlus Nord will come with a glossy back, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup placed in vertically align manner just like OnePlus 8 (Review). Although, the only difference is that OnePlus Nord's camera module sits in the top left corner whereas, for OnePlus 8, it is placed in the center. It will sport a dual punch hole camera for selfies.

It is also confirmed that OnePlus Nord will come in a blue colour option in addition to a grey variant.

The smartphone is expected to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone as well, reported Gizmochina.

As per a previous report, the smartphone might sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. As for the camera, OnePlus Nord will have a quad-camera setup on the rear that will house a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. It is expected to have an 8 MP sensor with an ultrawide angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will feature two selfie or front cameras. It includes a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens. The device is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it will have Snapdragon 765G 5G.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in two variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The tipster has said that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM. It will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. As for connectivity, it will include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC.

The phone will have face recognition as well as fingerprint display.

OnePlus Buds expected specifications

It is confirmed that the OnePlus Buds will come with 30 hours battery life. In terms of pricing, the company has teased the earbuds on Instagram with a caption, "$XX.XX". Hence, we can expect the upcoming earbuds to be priced under $100 (approx Rs 7,500).

As per the latest images shared by leakster Max Weinbach on Twitter, OnePlus Buds are likely to come in blue, white and black colour options. The leakster has shared the images of the earbuds revealing their design.