Tuesday, July 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord announcement to be made at 5.30 pm IST today: What to expect

OnePlus is expected to reveal the OnePlus Nord launch date at 5.30 pm IST today on its official Instagram page.


tech2 News StaffJul 07, 2020 11:18:56 IST

After weeks of teasing the smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is finally nearing its launch.

While many publications have reported that an Amazon teaser leak revealed that the OnePlus Nord will be launched on 21 July, the speculation can only be confirmed after OnePlus India's expected announcement today.

As per a subscription email we received from the OnePlus India PR Team, the company will be revealing the OnePlus Nord launch date at 5.30 pm IST today (7 July) on its official Instagram page.

OnePlus Nord announcement to be made at 5.30 pm IST today: What to expect

OnePlus Nord is the company's upcoming affordable smartphone series. Image: OnePlus India

Calling it the 'Episode 02 of New Beginnings', the OnePlus email reads: "This year, we bring the launch right to your bedroom! Stage, set up, sound system, and even Carl! See you there on our official OnePlus Nord Instagram (@oneplus.nord) at 5:30 pm IST tomorrow, 7 July 2020."

Image: tech2

Image: tech2

At the time of writing the story, OnePlus hadn't shared any information about the same on any of its social media platforms.

OnePlus Nord India launch date

In order to tune into today's announcement, you can head to OnePlus' Instagram page for the Nord series – @oneplus.nord – at 5.30 pm IST today.

Last night, OnePlus teased what the packaging of the OnePlus Nord would look like.

OnePlus Nord: What to expect

From what we know so far, the OnePlus Nord is likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the front that houses a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report mentions that OnePlus Nord may have three cameras on the rear. A 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord first pre-order closed, next pre-order will take place on 8 July

Jul 01, 2020
OnePlus Nord first pre-order closed, next pre-order will take place on 8 July
OnePlus Nord pre-booking may start today, expected to launch on 10 July

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord pre-booking may start today, expected to launch on 10 July

Jul 01, 2020
OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus confirms its upcoming affordable smartphone will be called OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z

Jun 25, 2020
OnePlus to launch its 'affordable' Smart TV lineup today at 7 pm in India: Here is how you can watch it live

OnePlus TV

OnePlus to launch its 'affordable' Smart TV lineup today at 7 pm in India: Here is how you can watch it live

Jul 02, 2020
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a new blue-colour logo which will apparently mark 'new beginnings' for the company

OnePlus Z

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a new blue-colour logo which will apparently mark 'new beginnings' for the company

Jun 23, 2020
OnePlus launches 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1 TV in India at Rs 49,999, 22,999 and 12,999 respectively

OnePlus TV

OnePlus launches 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1 TV in India at Rs 49,999, 22,999 and 12,999 respectively

Jul 03, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020