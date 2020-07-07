tech2 News Staff

After weeks of teasing the smartphone, the OnePlus Nord is finally nearing its launch.

While many publications have reported that an Amazon teaser leak revealed that the OnePlus Nord will be launched on 21 July, the speculation can only be confirmed after OnePlus India's expected announcement today.

As per a subscription email we received from the OnePlus India PR Team, the company will be revealing the OnePlus Nord launch date at 5.30 pm IST today (7 July) on its official Instagram page.

Calling it the 'Episode 02 of New Beginnings', the OnePlus email reads: "This year, we bring the launch right to your bedroom! Stage, set up, sound system, and even Carl! See you there on our official OnePlus Nord Instagram (@oneplus.nord) at 5:30 pm IST tomorrow, 7 July 2020."

At the time of writing the story, OnePlus hadn't shared any information about the same on any of its social media platforms.

OnePlus Nord India launch date

In order to tune into today's announcement, you can head to OnePlus' Instagram page for the Nord series – @oneplus.nord – at 5.30 pm IST today.

Last night, OnePlus teased what the packaging of the OnePlus Nord would look like.

OnePlus Nord: What to expect