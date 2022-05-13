FP Staff

OnePlus is all set to launch their Nord 2T 5G later this month on the 19th of May. OnePlus also had published a landing page on their website, where they had shown the bottom half of the phone. The landing page, however, has been taken down since then.

What has been confirmed by OnePlus is that there will be a launch event in Europe taking place on the 19th of May, where they will be launching the OnePlus Nord 2T. What isn’t clear, is whether OnePlus will be launching the Nord 2T 5G in India on the same day. Having said that, industry experts believe the device will be made available to Indian customers on the same day.

Earlier this month, the OnePlus Nord 2T got listed on AliExpress, which also gave away a few leaked images, the specs and the price.

The leaked specs from a number of sources, including AliExpress, suggest that the OnePlus 2T 5G will have the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The higher end variants will be equipped with 12GB RAM and 256 GB Storage.

The device will be sporting a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery, with 80W superfast SuperVOOC charging.

The Nord 2T 5G will be running on OxygenOS 12.1, based on Android 12 out of the box and will feature a triple camera setup. The primary camera will be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation. The other two cameras include an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP monochrome unit. As for the front-facing camera, users will be provided with a 32MP selfie camera, which will be under a punch-hole cutout.

From the images that have appeared online, it seems that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in black and green.

The device has been listed on AliExpress for $399, or roughly Rs 30,800. This means that in India, the device is likely to be priced under Rs 35,000.