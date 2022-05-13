Friday, May 13, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus will be unveiling the Nord 2T 5G on May 19, check out the specs and price

OnPlus is all set to launch the Nord 2T 5G on May 19 in Europe. Although the device is bound to come to India, there is no official word from OnePlus as to when the device will be launched for Indian customers.


FP StaffMay 13, 2022 14:06:53 IST

OnePlus is all set to launch their Nord 2T 5G later this month on the 19th of May. OnePlus also had published a landing page on their website, where they had shown the bottom half of the phone. The landing page, however, has been taken down since then.

OnePlus will be unveiling the Nord 2T 5G on May 19

What has been confirmed by OnePlus is that there will be a launch event in Europe taking place on the 19th of May, where they will be launching the OnePlus Nord 2T. What isn’t clear, is whether OnePlus will be launching the Nord 2T 5G in India on the same day. Having said that, industry experts believe the device will be made available to Indian customers on the same day.

Earlier this month, the OnePlus Nord 2T got listed on AliExpress, which also gave away a few leaked images, the specs and the price. 

The leaked specs from a number of sources, including AliExpress, suggest that the OnePlus 2T 5G will have the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The higher end variants will be equipped with 12GB RAM and 256 GB Storage.

OnePlus will be unveiling the Nord 2T 5G on May 19

The device will be sporting a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery, with 80W superfast SuperVOOC charging.

The Nord 2T 5G will be running on OxygenOS 12.1, based on Android 12 out of the box and will feature a triple camera setup. The primary camera will be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation. The other two cameras include an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP monochrome unit. As for the front-facing camera, users will be provided with a 32MP selfie camera, which will be under a punch-hole cutout.

From the images that have appeared online, it seems that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in black and green.

The device has been listed on AliExpress for $399, or roughly Rs 30,800. This means that in India, the device is likely to be priced under Rs 35,000.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung is working on two new budget smartphones to bolster its position in India

May 05, 2022
Samsung is working on two new budget smartphones to bolster its position in India
Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Apr 2022): Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G to Motorola Edge 20

Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Apr 2022): Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G to Motorola Edge 20

Apr 29, 2022

science

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022
Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022
Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Explained: How the world’s first space hotel plans on replicating the Earth’s gravity in space

Apr 29, 2022