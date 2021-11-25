studio18studio18

It's not every day that someone -- and this is OnePlus we're talking about, not just any someone -- offers up a glow-in-the-dark phone inspired by an arcade legend.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition phone, and yes, that's quite a mouthful, promises to be fairly unique at launch. Specs are similar to the existing Nord 2 in that you're getting the same screen and cameras, and the 12/256 GB variant, but rather than just slap some Pac-Man branding on the back and in the UI, OnePlus says it's gone and gamified the entire experience.

The phone is littered with subtle nods to the pizza-faced hero and inserting games, challenges, and various bits of exclusive content. Oh, and there's also that glow-in-the-dark back panel courtesy of a phosphorescent dual-layer design that shows off an isometric maze inspired by this arcade classic.

Why’d they do it? Well, in OnePlus’ own words, “We wanted to deliver the same incredible specs and features you love from Nord 2 in a refreshing package that takes entertainment to the next level. In other words, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is Fast. Smooth. And way more fun.”

It’s not just the rear that’s special, though, with even the packaging featuring a maze-like pattern not unlike a Pac-Man level. A funky Pac-Man themed protective case complete the package.

The specs are good for a phone in this price bracket and include an FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The SoC is an 8-core MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G chip built on a 6 nkm process and featuring a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

Cameras include a 50 MP F1.9 primary camera with a 1/1.56” sensor that supports PDAF and OIS, alongside an 8 MP F2.3 ultrawide and 2 MP F2.4 monochrome unit. Dual-LED flash, 4K 30 video, and a 240 fps slo-mo are all supported, as is a gyro-assisted EIS mode for getting stable shots. The front camera is, of course, a 32 MP F2.5 unit with 0.8 micron pixels with support for FHD 30 fps video and EIS.

For biometrics, you get a fingerprint reader, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charging support takes care of powering the phone.

The phone is currently on sale at Rs 37,999.