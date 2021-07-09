FP Trending

OnePlus Nord 2, which has been rumoured for a while now, is officially launching in India this month. The company has finally revealed the launch date (via social media posts, website, and even media invites), which is 22 July. The company is also hosting a contest, which will provide OnePlus fans with a chance to win the upcoming Nord.

July 22. 7:30pm IST Get Notified on https://t.co/zMYReDQeSb and stand a chance to win the OnePlus Nord 2 5G - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/MEKOCu5cdl — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the third Nord series model in India. It comes after OnePlus recently launched the Nord CE 5G. The Nord 2 will also come with support for 5G.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. This will be the first time for a OnePlus phone to get a chip other than the one made by Qualcomm. The new chip, which is being made in collaboration with the Dimensity Open Resource Architecture, will come with AI advancements.

These advancements will be visible in the camera and display sections. It will also improve the response time for faster and improved gameplay.

Another detail that has been confirmed is the OnePlus Nord 2's Amazon India availability. Once available, you can buy the phone from Amazon, besides the OnePlus online/offline stores, and other retail stores.

There's no word on other details. But, it is expected to come with an AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. Much like the Nord CE 5G, the Nord 2 can also come with 64 MP triple rear cameras, 30 W fast charging, and more.

The OnePlus Nord 2 price in India could come under Rs 30,000. However, these are just speculations and we need to wait for more details to surface.