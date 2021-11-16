FP Trending

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition has finally been launched around the world today, 16 November. While in terms of hardware, the model is the same that was introduced in July by the company, this one features cosmetic changes that reflect the iconic maze action game.

One of the key highlights of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition over the original OnePlus Nord 2 is its back panel. This panel has a glossy, Pac-Man-inspired finish that glows in the dark. Needless to say, this new smartphone will also evoke feelings of nostalgia in all Pac-Man fans.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition: Features and specifications

The new smartphone is a collaboration between OnePlus and video game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment. OnePlus has integrated software tweaks in the phone's OxygenOS UI to add Pac-Man elements. This phone comes with games, challenges, and exclusive Pac-Man content which users will need to unlock to experience.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition is identical to its vanilla twin that comes with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor paired with 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM.

As for battery life, the smartphone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that can support 65 W fast charging. Talking connectivity options, the phone includes 5G, 4G LTE/ LTE-A, NFC, GPS/ GLONASS/ NavIC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

With a 32 MP front camera, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition has selfie enthusiasts covered. Along with that there is a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. It also has a 2 MP mono lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition: Price

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G x Pac-Man Edition model has been priced at Rs 37,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option in India. Furthermore, customers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 70,460 along with five percent cashback on select American Express cards.

Moreover, OnePlus has announced a contest where three lucky winners will get a pair of free OnePlus Buds Z TWS earphones, along with a OnePlus Nord 2 5G.