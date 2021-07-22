tech2 News Staff

OnePlus will launch the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro in India today at 7.30 pm today. The company has announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that supports HDR 10+, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast Warp charging and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST today. The livestream link will be available on OnePlus' social media handles. To catch the live updates, you can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



In addition to the smartphone, the company will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro at the event today. As per the company, the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation and three microphones. They will come in black colour option.