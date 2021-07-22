tech2 News Staff

OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro in India today. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G joins the company's Nord series that already includes OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 50 MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 65 W Warp Charge. As for the earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro comes with support for active noise cancellation.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available for purchase in August 2021. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The latter two storage variants will go on open sale on 28 July. The smartphone comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods (India exclusive) colour variants. The smartphones will be available for purchase from Vijay Sales as well starting 28 July.

The smartphone will be available for purchase to existing Red Cable Club members and Amazon Prime members on 26 - 27 July on oneplus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon and OnePlus Experience Stores.

As for the sale offers, buyers who make the purchase via oneplus.in or the OnePlus Store app will be eligible to receive the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z at Rs 1,499, down from Rs 2,499. In addition to this, the first 2,000 buyers who make the purchase via OnePlus Store app will win a OnePlus handy fanny pack.

They will also get a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. If the buyers are upgrading from one OnePlus smartphone to OnePlus Nord 2 5G, they will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. This offer is valid from 26 July to 31 July.

On the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, customers will get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free. Buyers who sign up for Red Cable Club on their smartphones will get additional 1 TB Cloud Storage with Red Cable Care plan (under Red Cable Pro).

Introducing OnePlus Nord 2 5G And it’s packing an all-star lineup of features you’ll love, like: - 50 MP AI Triple Camera with OIS

- Sony IMX766 sensor

- MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset Know more - https://t.co/AZUad4fZRp pic.twitter.com/I05odp6VDp — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 22, 2021

OnePlus Buds Pro India pricing is not announced yet but it is priced at $150 (approx Rs 11,200) in the US. They come in Glossy White and Matte Black colour variants. The buds will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers and partner stores.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera setup. The camera comes with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge support.

OnePlus Buds Pro specifications

The TWS earbuds come with 11 mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, three microphones and "professional adaptive noise cancellation". OnePlus Buds Pro also comes with IP55 water and dust resistance and 96ms latency for better gaming. For connectivity, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of battery, OnePlus Buds Pro offers up to 38-hour battery life (with case) without ANC and charges fully in just 10 minutes. The earbus also supports OnePlus’ lightning-fast Warp Charge and third-party Qi-certified wireless chargers.