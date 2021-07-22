Thursday, July 22, 2021Back to
OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro launch LIVE updates: Nord 2 5G comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods colour variants

tech2 News Staff
Jul 22, 2021 19:49:43 IST

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W War Charge.

  • 19:53 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 50 MP triple rear camera setup

    It also comes with features like Nightscape Ultra, Night Portrait, OIS, AI Video Enhancement, AI Photo Enhancement and Dual View Video.

  • 19:49 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G design

    It comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods (India exclusive) colour variants and matte finish. 

  • 19:45 (IST)

    So here it is! OnePlus Nord 2 5G!

  • 19:41 (IST)

    The OnePlus launch event is now live!

    The fictional movie about the origin of OnePlus Nord 2 5G looks interesting!

  • 19:30 (IST)

    The event will begin any minute now....

  • 19:28 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G expected pricing

    OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to come in two storage variants where the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant might be priced at Rs 31,999  and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant might cost Rs 34,999. 

  • 19:24 (IST)

    OnePlus launch event livestream

    The event will kick off at 7.30 pm. Here's the livestream link: 

  • 19:19 (IST)

    OnePlus Buds Pro 

    The earbuds will come with three microphones. As for design, it will feature silicone eartips and will be available in black colour option. 

  • 19:17 (IST)

    OxygenOS 11.3 updates

    The OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

  • 19:15 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the first smartphone to run on the new integrated OS called OxygenOS 11.3

    To recall, OnePlus and Oppo recently announced to merge OxygenOS and ColorOS for the OnePlus 8 series and newer devices. 

  • 19:08 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G expected specifications

    OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support.

    In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor. The camera will come with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge support.

  • 19:01 (IST)

    OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed details

    OnePlus has confirmed that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation and three microphones

  • 18:53 (IST)

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed specifications

    The smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that supports HDR 10+, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast Warp charging and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup. 

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of OnePlus launch event!

    The company will launch its much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro in India. Stay tuned for all the live updates1

    • read more

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro in India today. The event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that supports HDR 10+, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast Warp charging and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup. On the other hand, OnePlus Buds Pro will come with active noise cancellation.

