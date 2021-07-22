19:08 (IST)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G expected specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor. The camera will come with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge support.