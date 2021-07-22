19:53 (IST)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 50 MP triple rear camera setup
It also comes with features like Nightscape Ultra, Night Portrait, OIS, AI Video Enhancement, AI Photo Enhancement and Dual View Video.
tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2021 19:49:43 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W War Charge.
highlights
19:53 (IST)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G features a 50 MP triple rear camera setup It also comes with features like Nightscape Ultra, Night Portrait, OIS, AI Video Enhancement, AI Photo Enhancement and Dual View Video.
19:49 (IST)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G design It comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods (India exclusive) colour variants and matte finish.
19:45 (IST)
So here it is! OnePlus Nord 2 5G! Tadaaa....
19:41 (IST)
The OnePlus launch event is now live! The fictional movie about the origin of OnePlus Nord 2 5G looks interesting!
19:30 (IST)
The event will begin any minute now....
19:24 (IST)
OnePlus launch event livestream The event will kick off at 7.30 pm. Here's the livestream link:
19:19 (IST)
OnePlus Buds Pro The earbuds will come with three microphones. As for design, it will feature silicone eartips and will be available in black colour option.
19:17 (IST)
OxygenOS 11.3 updates The OnePlus 8 series and newer devices will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.
19:15 (IST)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be the first smartphone to run on the new integrated OS called OxygenOS 11.3 To recall, OnePlus and Oppo recently announced to merge OxygenOS and ColorOS for the OnePlus 8 series and newer devices.
19:08 (IST)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G expected specifications OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support. In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor. The camera will come with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge support.
19:01 (IST)
OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed details OnePlus has confirmed that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation and three microphones
18:53 (IST)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed specifications The smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that supports HDR 10+, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast Warp charging and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup.
18:51 (IST)
Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of OnePlus launch event! The company will launch its much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro in India. Stay tuned for all the live updates1
