OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro in India today. The event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that supports HDR 10+, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast Warp charging and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup. On the other hand, OnePlus Buds Pro will come with active noise cancellation.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G expected specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus Nord 2 has been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor. The camera will come with features like dual video, nightscape ultra, group shot 2.0, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W Warp Charge support.

OnePlus Buds Pro expected specifications

In addition to the smartphone, the company will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro at the event today. As per the company, the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation and three microphones. They will come in black colour option.