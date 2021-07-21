Wednesday, July 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch: 50 MP camera, a one-of-a-kind chipset with powerful AI capabilities, and perhaps a reasonable asking price? Here’s what to expect

From the teased images, it’s apparent that the Nord 2 boasts of a familiar design and triple camera set up on the rear. The few details that have been confirmed indicate that, like the Nord before it, we can expect a 6.43-inch 90 Hz fluid AMOLED display with HDR support.


Anirudh Regidistudio18Jul 21, 2021 21:27:22 IST

600X340
Details are scarce, but one thing we do know is that OnePlus will officially take the wraps off the OnePlus Nord 2 5G on 22 July. To catch the launch live, you can head to the official OnePlus Youtube channel here. Be sure to hit the ‘set reminder’ button so you’re notified in time for the launch.

While you wait, you can also head here on your smartphone (via Safari or Chrome) to enjoy some AR games celebrating the launch. Do well and you’ll be entered into a lucky draw where you stand to win a Nord 2 5G as well as any number of other goodies!

What we know

From the teased images, it’s apparent that the Nord 2 boasts of a familiar design and triple camera set up on the rear. The few details that have been confirmed indicate that, like the Nord before it, we can expect a 6.43-inch 90 Hz fluid AMOLED display with HDR support.

50 MP camera

The rear cameras get a significant upgrade in the form of a 50 MP primary camera based on Sony’s IMX 766 sensor. This camera features larger pixels — which should translate to slightly improved low light performance and overall image quality — and has OIS. The specs of the two remaining cameras are yet to be confirmed, but it’s safe to assume that we’ll be getting an ultra-wide and a macro.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip

What’s more interesting is the chipset that powers this phone. Unlike last year’s Snapdragon 765, the Nord 2 gets a big upgrade in the form of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that OnePlus worked with MediaTek to enhance.

The base chip features an 8-core CPU — an ARM Cortex-A78 Ultra Core, 3x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores, and 4x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores — paired with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The chipset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, quad-channel memory and dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage.

The chipset can handle 4K ‘stacked’ HDR video recording so it’s safe to assume that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will as well.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed RAM and storage specs for the Nord 2 5G, but we can expect the new phone to at least match the previous phone’s 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage options.

As it stands, OnePlus claims that the new chip offers 65% faster CPU and 125% faster GPU performance when compared to the previous Nord.

Working with MediaTek, OnePlus has taken the regular Dimensity 1200 and incorporated new AI features. Primarily, these hardware-accelerated AI features deal with image processing, stabilisation, and night mode. Features like AI Color Boost and Resolution scaling are also present and are supposed to enhance the ‘display experience’. We assume that this refers to the quality of the images you see on the display.

Lastly, battery life. Again, there are no official details out on this front, but we should expect the Nord 2 to at least match the previous Nord and offer something larger than 4,000 mAh with support for 30 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

How the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Chip Allows Nord 2 to support powerful AI features

Jul 19, 2021
How the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI Chip Allows Nord 2 to support powerful AI features
OnePlus partners with Lionsgate Play streaming platform to bring new content to its smart TVs

OnePlus

OnePlus partners with Lionsgate Play streaming platform to bring new content to its smart TVs

Jul 20, 2021
OnePlus 9 performance throttling: Company says new chipsets are 'overkill' for tasks like light gaming, browsing and more

OnePlus

OnePlus 9 performance throttling: Company says new chipsets are 'overkill' for tasks like light gaming, browsing and more

Jul 14, 2021
OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset to launch in India on 22 July

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset to launch in India on 22 July

Jul 09, 2021
OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July

OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July

Jul 12, 2021
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched in India at Rs 19,999; open for pre-booking now

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched in India at Rs 19,999; open for pre-booking now

Jul 07, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021