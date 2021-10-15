Anirudh Regidistudio18

With prices starting at just under 30k, the Nord 2 from OnePlus is easily one of the best value-for-money phones out there, and we’ve even gone so far as to dub it the true “flagship killer” in our long-term review of the phone.

What makes it so good? At 30k, what you’re essentially getting is a cut-down OnePlus 9. The chipset, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, is one of the most powerful chips MediaTek makes, and it’s paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. Pay a little more and you get a 12/256 option.

On top of this, you’re getting an HDR10+ certified, 6.43-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 90 Hz, a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65 W Warp Charge, a 32 MP selfie camera in a hole-punch, and a triple-camera array featuring a monster 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with an 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro. Round it out is great design, including a ceramic-like Gorilla Glass 5 back.

It’s a great deal, and sweetening that deal further this Diwali are a tonne of offers from OnePlus and various retailers and banks.

State Bank of India is offering a no-cost EMI option of up to 6 months on purchases made at select stores (valid to 15 November), and there’s a festive Special Price Coupon worth Rs 1000 for the 12/256 variant that’s valid till 5 November. Exchanging an iOS device nets you an additional 1k discount.

On OnePlus.in, you can look forward to a Rs 1,500 cash back and 3-6 month no-cost EMI via SBI.

The Nord CE is a great deal as well

The Nord CE 5G is similarly capable and normally available for about 5k less than the Nord 2. You get a Snapdragon 750G chip, 8/12 GB RAM options and 128/256 GB storage, and a 64 MP primary camera on the rear. The selfie camera is a 16 MP unit, and you have an additional 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro for the rear panel.

This phone also gets a 4,500 mAh battery, and fast-charging via a 30 W charger.

This phone is cheaper than the Nord 2, but no less capable, delivering on the core OnePlus experience with no real compromises. And it can be had with great discounts as well.

Offline and on OnePlus.in, you get an instant bank discount of Rs 1000, not to mention a 3-6 month no-cost EMI from SBI. This offer is valid till 15 November. If you have an HDFC card and shop on Amazon, there’s a Rs 2,000 bank discount waiting for you, not to mention the same 3-6 month no-cost EMI.

As usual, exchanging an older iOS device will get you an additional Rs 1,000 off your CE.