tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 14:45 IST

OnePlus’ new USB Type C Bullet headphones go on sale, priced at Rs 1,490

The new OnePlus headphones are available to buy on Amazon India and oneplus.in.

At the launch of OnePlus 6T earlier this week, OnePlus also announced its new USB Type-C Bullet headphones. When the smartphone went up on sale on 1 November, the Type-C Bullet headphones were also made available for purchase.

The headphones are priced at Rs 1,490, and are available on both Amazon India and oneplus.in.

OnePlus Type-C Bullet headphones. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus Type-C Bullet headphones. Image: OnePlus

The new Type-C Bullet headphones, have of course been made to compliment the OnePlus 6T, which got rid of the good old 3.5-mm port. So you either go for Bluetooth headphones, or you will have to buy yourself a headphone with a Type-C jack. And that’s where the new Bullet headphones step in. (OnePlus really pulled an Apple this time).

You can also read our OnePlus 6T review here.

The headphones feature a metal design, and have a flat cable made of aramid fibers, which makes the Type-C Bullets more resistant to stretching. The earphones also have an inline remote, which has three-buttons for call or music control and volume adjustment.

Ergonomics-wise, as OnePlus CEO Carl Pei said, the Type-C Bullets are a big improvement over the Bullets V2. The new headphones allow more "crisp and powerful sound." Also, as Pie claims, the Type-C headphones will ensure minimal loss of sound quality compared to 3.5mm headphones.

