At the launch of OnePlus 6T earlier this week, OnePlus also announced its new USB Type-C Bullet headphones. When the smartphone went up on sale on 1 November, the Type-C Bullet headphones were also made available for purchase.

The headphones are priced at Rs 1,490, and are available on both Amazon India and oneplus.in.

The new Type-C Bullet headphones, have of course been made to compliment the OnePlus 6T, which got rid of the good old 3.5-mm port. So you either go for Bluetooth headphones, or you will have to buy yourself a headphone with a Type-C jack. And that’s where the new Bullet headphones step in. (OnePlus really pulled an Apple this time).

The headphones feature a metal design, and have a flat cable made of aramid fibers, which makes the Type-C Bullets more resistant to stretching. The earphones also have an inline remote, which has three-buttons for call or music control and volume adjustment.

Ergonomics-wise, as OnePlus CEO Carl Pei said, the Type-C Bullets are a big improvement over the Bullets V2. The new headphones allow more "crisp and powerful sound." Also, as Pie claims, the Type-C headphones will ensure minimal loss of sound quality compared to 3.5mm headphones.