OnePlus has become one of the top brands in the premium smartphone segment in India with the launch of its OnePlus 6 smartphone. On Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, the OnePlus 6 was on sale under various offers. It would seem that the OnePlus has made a crazy amount of money in the sale.

The company has announced that OnePlus made Rs 400 crores in the first 36 hours of the sale. The Chinese smartphone maker has been receiving a lot of pre-bookings for its upcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone and also a hefty amount of the profits were made from the sale of its current flagship OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has not provided the details of how many phones were sold as of yet. The OnePlus 6T will be launching worldwide on 30 October at an event in New York.

There was a lot of speculation around the in-display fingerprint scanner's working, and it seems the company was kind enough to post an explanation. OnePlus has posted on Weibo stating that the phone will be using an optical type of fingerprint reader.

According to a report in GSM Arena, an ultrasonic fingerprint reader is claimed to be more accurate than optical ones due to its ability to map the pores and ridges on the fingers better, which enables it to give a complete 3D image of the fingertip.

An optical fingerprint reader can also be fast and accurate, but as the report speculates, it's possible that the OnePlus 6T is using the slower, more unreliable fingerprint scanner used by sister company Vivo in the NEX S.