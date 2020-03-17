Tuesday, March 17, 2020Back to
OnePlus likely to unveil new brand logo tomorrow, changes in icon and font expected

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 8 series with the new logo on 15 April globally.


tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2020 15:14:50 IST

Since OnePlus first entered the market, it has used the same logo, font, and the red and white theme. Now, almost 6 years later, the company is ready to refresh its brand visual identity.

In a blog post by CEO Pete Lau, he talks about introducing a new company logo. However, while he teases the new brand identity in the blog, he said that the announcement will be made tomorrow (18 March).

OnePlus 7T Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

Meanwhile, a report by 9to5 Google claims that the new logo was leaked via Chinese Patent office. The report suggests that a few variations are expected in the upcoming logo including the "1+" icon and its font.

It is speculated that this new logo will be used on its upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones. The series is likely to make its global debut as soon as next month.

In addition to this, 9to5 Google also reported that Robert Downey Jr, brand ambassador of OnePlus was spotted holding OnePlus 8 Pro. The report suggests that it looked like he was shooting for an advertisement and this image was shared by a photographer which was eventually taken down. The image shared below is from a Robert Downey Jr fan page. The said image just reveals a vertically-aligned camera setup at the back.

Referring to a tweet by a user Max J, the report also revealed that OnePlus might be planning to unveil the OnePlus 8 series on 15 April.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


