OnePlus launches the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R in India, announce OnePlus Pad; check price and details

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, OnePlus 11R, and the OnePlus Pad. While the OnePlus 11 will start shipping next week, OnePlus 11R will start shipping by the end of the month. The OnePlus Pad will arrive after April.


FP StaffFeb 08, 2023 13:23:22 IST

After months of rumours, speculations and conjectures, OnePlus has finally launched their 2023 flagship series, the OnePlus 11 in India. While the launch of the OnePlus 11 was all but confirmed in India, the launch of the OnePlus 11R was somewhat surprising, given that the device was only rumoured to be launched in India.

What took most people by surprise, however, was the fact that OnePlus also entered the tablet market with the OnePlus Pad and hopes to take on Apple, the number one contender in the tablet market.

While the OnePlus 11 smartphones, along with the newly launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the new OnePlus TV will be available to customers in a couple of weeks, fans of the brand that claims to “Never Settle” will have to wait until April before they get can get their hands on the OnePlus Pad.

We take a detailed look at the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, their specifications, and their pricing in India.

OnePlus 11: Specifications & features
The OnePlus 11 is the company’s full-on flagship, now that the Pro monicker has been dropped. It is highly unlikely that OnePlus will launch a Pro device this year, although, they might surprise us with a foldable device in the second half of the year. 

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch 1440x3216px Fluid AMOLED LTPO3 display which supports an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

For performance, the OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device ships with Android 13 out of the box, and will be eligible for four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 11 comes with a 50MP f/1.8 24mm main camera, which uses Sony’s IMX890 sensor, a 32MP camera with 2X zoom which uses the IMX709 sensor, and a 48MP ultrawide unit that also has macro capabilities and uses the IMX581 sensor. For selfies, we get a 16MP selfie camera on the front. 

The cameras have the 3rd generation of Hasselblad’s Mobile tuning. It also has features like an all-new Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, which uses a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor to identify light and color, as well as Hasselblad Portrait Mode, and OnePlus’ own TurboRAW HDR.

For the battery, there’s a 5,000mAh unit that supports 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging. Users in North America however, get 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging instead. There’s no wireless charging on the OnePlus 11, though.

OnePlus 11: Price and availability
The OnePlus 11 is available in a Titan Black with a matte finish to the glass panel and an Eternal Green which comes with a glossy finish.

In India, the devices have been priced at Rs 56,999 and Rs 61,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB variants, respectively. And although the devices are already available to be preordered from OnePlus’ website and their e-commerce partners, the devices will start shipping on February 14.

OnePlus 11R: Specifications & features
The OnePlus 11R comes with a 6.74-inch display, the same that the OnePlus 10R had. However, there is a bump in the resolution, which now stands at 1240 x 2772px. This essentially means that the display is somewhere between FHD+ and QHD+. The refresh rate is the same at 120Hz and it is still a 10-bit panel with HDR10+, and has a peak brightness of 1450 nits.

OnePlus launch OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R in India, announce OnePlus Pad; check price and details

As for performance, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and supports up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. Like its elder sibling, the device also ships with Android 13 out of the box and will be eligible for four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

The phone has a triple camera set up at the rear. The primary camera is a Sony IMX890 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a macro camera with a 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The OnePlus 11R does not have optical zoom but does have 10x digital zoom. The front-facing 16MP camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The OnePlus 11R’s rear camera supports EIS (electronic image stabilisation) and OIS (optical image stabilisation) and can capture 4K resolution movies at 30fps (frames-per-second).

The OnePlus 11R comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging, which ensures better discharging and safe rebooting.

OnePlus 11R: Price and availability
The 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999, while, the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The device will be available in two colour options – Sonic Black, and Galatic Silver and will go on sale via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and retail stores across the country on February 28. Pre-orders for the handset will start on February 21.

