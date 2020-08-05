Priyanko Sarkar

Can you believe we’re already in August of 2020? Not that we’re complaining because finally it’s time to celebrate all the upcoming festivals that are lined up over the next few months. Keeping the festive spirit in mind, OnePlus has decided to give fans a huge treat and kickstart the celebrations, starting with the Prime Day sale on Amazon India from August 6, 2020 and continuing it across different platforms for different devices so no one misses out on them.

OnePlus has ensured that the festivities include almost every family member, making it truly special and inclusive for everyone. Here are the offers you need to bookmark right away.

OnePlus 8 Series - For The Power Mobile User

OnePlus 8, the flagship phone series from OnePlus, has been raking in outstanding reviews since it was announced a couple of months ago. If you’ve been waiting to pick up what is arguably the best flagship phone out there, you can hardly do better than get your hands on these smartphones. The OnePlus 8 retails at INR 41,999 and the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at INR 54,999 with no-cost EMI of 9 months from Amazon India during the latter’s Prime Day Sale beginning on August 6, 2020. Customers can also avail discount of INR 1500 by using HDFC Bank or SBI Bank credit cards and a discount of INR 650 on HDFC debit cards.

OnePlus TV – For Upgrading The Family’s Viewing Pleasure

Tired of watching the same old content and craving to indulge in the delights of streaming services? Wait no more as the OnePlus Smart TV is here to take care of your new viewing habits, even as it delivers stunning audio and video quality with its premium configurations. Starting with the sale of the OnePlus Smart TV at 6 PM on August 6 on Amazon India, you can get all the three new OnePlus TV models viz., 43Y1, 32Y1 and 55U1, that too without spending a fortune. In fact, you can also enjoy another exciting offer by picking up the Amazon Dot Echo for just INR 999 on purchase of any OnePlus TV. That’s right, you get to bring in Alexa into your household with this deal!

OnePlus Nord – For Those Who Want The Best Affordable Smartphone

OnePlus Nord, the global smartphone company’s latest product, broke all records and became the most pre-booked device in Amazon India’s history. Now that you know just how popular their latest smartphone is, here’s a chance for you to snag the hottest smartphone in the market currently. The highest configuration of the OnePlus Nord with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will launch with a limited-edition Blue Marble colour during the current festive sale. Be the envy of all OnePlus fans by getting this incredible smartphone for just INR 29,999. Like we said, this won’t last long so make the best of this opportunity.

OnePlus Buds – For The One Who Wants To Go Truly Wireless

What better occasion than the festive season to launch one of the most requested products by OnePlus? That’s correct, OnePlus Buds are officially a go with the upcoming festive season. Starting from INR 4,990 and available on Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus’ online store, the OnePlus Buds are the perfect companion to go with your new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z – For Those Wanting To Staying Plugged in

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has been a raging success for OnePlus and finding one is always a challenge. OnePlus has made it easier to buy one of its bestselling products this festive season. But you need to hurry to make the most of it and buy the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z before it goes out of stock again.

OnePlus has done its best to kickstart the festive season, starting with the sale of its best-selling products tomorrow with the Amazon India Prime Day Sale and going on over the next few days across various different platforms. Make sure you make the most of this opportunity and buy these amazing devices as soon as possible.

The writer is an independent Journalist.