OnePlus is working on a smart TV which is rumoured not to have an OLED panel

OnePlus TV is expected to come with a smart remote but will reportedly not feature an OLED display.

tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2019 10:23:57 IST

Earlier this year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, confirmed that the company is working on a smart TV, instead of a folding smartphone, which seems to be the latest trend in the industry. However, Lau refrained from giving us any timeline for the smart TV's launch. But if the latest rumour is to be believed, the OnePlus TV may launch soon.

Representational Image.

This piece of news comes via tipster Ishan Agrawal, who also believes that the OnePlus TV will not sport an OLED display.

Notably, OnePlus hasn't confirmed any of these details yet, except that it is working on a TV. Speaking to students at the European Design Institute in Milan, Italy, in April this year, the company CEO confirmed that OnePlus is working on building a TV that will have smart controls and not a conventional remote.

Even last year in September, OnePlus let us know its plans for a 'smart screen' when it asked its fans to name the TV.

OnePlus is yet to officially announce a launch date for the purported smart TV yet.

