tech2 News Staff

Tech companies and April Fool pranks aren't new but companies are generally subtle about it, keeping fans and the media in a quarry. That's what April Fool pranks are for anyway right?

OnePlus has decided to do things a little earlier than usual but their move does seem to be a little too obvious. The company took to it's official Twitter account to tease the launch of a new car-related product.

According to the post, the company is most likely to launch a sports car, and the hidden text in the image says "Yes We Do Cars Now." Well, just because the company's teamed up with McLaren for a special edition OnePlus 6T doesn't mean we'll for that now, will we?

The joke didn't end there. The company’s co-founder Carl Pei also took to OnePlus Forums to announce a supposed new venture — a Warp Charged OnePlus electric car — the world's fastest charging electric car at that!

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring better technology to the world. Today, I’m excited to share about our entrance into a new industry. We've taken the power of Warp Charge and applied it to the road,” writes Carl Pei.

"In a few days, we’ll reveal more details of the world’s fastest charging electric vehicle. Every function of this vehicle will pair with the OnePlus 6T for seamless control. Crafted with signature OnePlus colours and materials, this premium vehicle will be beautiful to touch, see and drive,” he adds.

Sure, Carl. We'd love to see OnePlus' new fast-charging electric car, but we're certainly more excited about the OnePlus 7 right now.

