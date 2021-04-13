tech2

Bangalore, 8th April 2021 -- Global technology company OnePlus recently unveiled the latest addition to the OnePlus 9 Series that is specially crafted for the demands of gaming enthusiasts – the OnePlus 9R 5G. The OnePlus 9R 5G reiterates the brand’s goal to make the premium OnePlus smartphone experience accessible to more users at wider price points. Powered by the Qualcomm™ Snapdragon® 870 mobile platform with a smooth 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display and the super-fast Warp Charge 65, the OnePlus 9R 5G targets to empower users with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience.

“We are excited to launch the OnePlus 9R 5G in India, making the seamless integration of top-of-the-line hardware and software more accessible to a wider audience of gaming enthusiasts,” said Pete Lau, Founder, CEO and Chief Product Officer of OnePlus.

Superior Power and Performance

The OnePlus 9R 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm™ Snapdragon® 870 mobile platform, offering processing speeds that are 12.6% faster than the previous generation and transforming the device into a gaming powerhouse.

With speedy 5G connection, the OnePlus 9R 5G delivers download speeds of up to 875 MB/s, giving users the power to download or stream their favorite games and shows in an instant. This power is further complemented by dual-mode NSA + SA 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support for faster, more reliable data speeds and enhanced flexibility.

In addition, the OnePlus 9R 5G’s UFS 3.1 flash storage delivers roughly 3x faster performance than UFS 3.0 and 10x faster than a standard microSD card, surpassing even a PC-based SATA SSD running at 540 MB/s, empowering users to multitask with ease.

Unparalleled Gaming

Designed for both casual and hardcore gamers, the OnePlus 9R 5G’s 240 Hz touch sampling rate allows users to simultaneously use up to five fingers for even faster gaming and smoother performance. Furthermore, it features an X-axis linear motor, which can be easily tuned to produce excellent dynamic vibration, simulating different styles of in-game vibrations to provide an immersive gaming experience. Powerful dual stereo speakers deliver an intense, life-like 3D soundscape, and Dolby Atmos audio elevates situational awareness with augmented directional audio cues.

The OnePlus 9R 5G takes mobile gaming one step further, with a state-of-the-art multi-layer cooling system. The system uses a graphite and copper lined vapor chamber, keeping the device cool and guaranteeing stable performance, whether plugged in while gaming or pushing the most demanding mobile titles on the road. The OnePlus 9R 5G also has 14 temperature sensors constantly monitoring the temperature of the device, keeping the internals and the back of the device cool even when the action heats up.

Finally, the Pro Gaming Mode optimizes the OnePlus 9R 5G’s system resources and minimizes unwanted distractions, so that games perform at their best. While enabled, Pro Gaming Mode restricts background apps, reduces lag, and improves the user’s overall gaming experience. Advanced DND features block calls and notifications so users can have a smooth gaming experience.

120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display

The OnePlus 9R 5G’s 6.55” Fluid AMOLED Display offers ultra-smooth scrolling in every frame. With its crisp 120 Hz panel, the flat display delivers an unforgettable visual experience. With enhanced color accuracy and detail, every frame of the OnePlus 9R 5G’s FHD+ display is brought to life with up to 1,100 nits and 8,192 levels of automatic brightness. It also emits less blue light so users can safely enjoy their favorite multimedia content for longer.

Warp Charge 65

OnePlus’ powerful Warp Charge 65 technology gives you a day’s charge in 15 minutes, and fully charges from 1-100% in just 39 minutes. Meanwhile, the large 4,500 mAh battery utilizes an improved dual-cell design to cut down on the charging speed, while IC encryption in the cable also helps keep charging cooler and safer, even when you are in the midst of an epic gaming battle while plugged in.

Advanced Quad-Camera System

The OnePlus 9R 5G’s main camera features a customized 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor that ensures faster focus speeds, greater color accuracy, cleaner daytime and night shots, and reduced motion blur in videos. Nightscape Mode, featuring intelligent multi-frame processing, adds clarity and detail to bright spots like your favorite cityscapes at night. The OnePlus 9R 5G’s main camera also features enhanced OIS for greater image stability allowing for sharp and blur-free long exposure shots.

The OnePlus 9R 5G’s ultra-wide camera uses a 16MP Sony IMX481 1/3.09" sensor and a 123-degree ultra-wide angle that allows you to capture stunning panoramic shots. With a wide f/2.2 aperture, you are able to snap detailed images in low-light conditions. The OnePlus 9R 5G also brings the virtual world into focus with an exclusive cyberpunk-style filter. Video footage is remarkably smooth thanks to EIS, and with Video Portrait Mode, users get a great bokeh effect for a truly cinematic feel.

The device also features a 5MP macro lens, while a dedicated monochrome camera works with the main camera for detailed and layered black and white photos.

Design

Designed with rounded corners that are comfortable for gamers to hold for extended periods of time, the OnePlus 9R 5G is a blend of high-end materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The Lake Blue colorway has micro-patterns etched in a fine layer of film, giving this color variant its subtle reflections and frosted look. The second colorway, Carbon Black, offers a distinct silky-smooth hand-feel with its anti-glare glass finish.

Fast and Smooth Oxygen OS 11

OxygenOS 11 represents the best ideas from our community optimized to work seamlessly with the OnePlus 9R 5G. Swipe into the most intuitive, personalized smartphone experience. With Turbo Boost 3.0, the OnePlus 9R 5G enables you to have 25% more apps opened in the background than before. We achieved this with the help of two technologies: RAM compression, which makes data on the RAM smaller, and Virtual RAM, which turns phone storage into RAM so your phone can have more physical RAM to work with.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 9R 5G will be available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue at INR 39,999 (8 + 128GB) and INR 43,999 (12+ 256GB). It will be available for purchase on 14th April for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. Open sales begin on 15th April across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets. For more information, please visit OnePlus.in/9R.

Exclusive offers for Red Cable Club members starting 12PM on 14th April

On OnePlus.in, the sale begins at 8:00 AM IST, with offers such as:

INR 1000 flat off on OnePlus 9 Series for students under OnePlus Education Benefits

INR 2000 off with SBI Card – credit cards and EMI transactions

At OnePlus Experience Stores, members can avail these benefits:

Red Cable Care plan available at a special price of INR 499 with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. The plan includes a cloud storage of 120GB, as a part of a recent upgrade to cloud storage capacity in Red Cable Pro plans

INR 2000 off with SBI Card – credit cards and EMI transactions

Upcoming offers, starting 15th April:

Instant discount of INR 2000 on the OnePlus 9R, on purchase through SBI Card - credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and across OnePlus Experience Stories, Authorized Stores and Partner Stores

Six months no cost EMI on the OnePlus 9R, on purchase using major credit cards on Amazon.in and SBI Card - credit cards on OnePlus.in & offline stores.

OnePlus 9R 5G Presents Dominate 2.0

OnePlus has also announced the second edition of its popular mobile gaming tournament, Dominate 2.0, powered by the OnePlus 9R 5G. Slated to air on 15 April, Dominate 2.0 will see pro gamers and Indian cricketers battle it out in online Call of Duty exhibition matches.

Commenting on Dominate 2.0, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “At OnePlus, we have continuously worked towards curating unique and innovative experiencers for our community. Last year’s Domin8 tournament saw tremendous response from our community, and we wanted to bring the fun experience of engaging with gamers and cricketers to our users once again. I hope that our community will wholeheartedly take part in Dominate 2.0 and have a fun time.”

Renowned Indian cricketers such as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside pro gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal, and Mythpat, will captain teams in the tournament. Returning for his second spell, KL Rahul, professional Indian cricketer, said, “With Dominate 2.0, OnePlus has built a unique engagement opportunity for the entire OnePlus community, and I am excited to be part of this project for the second time. I am looking forward to some great gaming sessions with my fellow contenders and having a memorable experience.”

“Being part of the first edition of Dominate, I had a wonderful time gaming alongside the best gamers in the country. I look forward to experiencing gaming on the brand-new OnePlus 9R 5G and exploring what it has to offer,” said Smriti Mandhana, professional Indian cricketer and winner of the Domin8 2020 edition.

Community members and gaming enthusiasts alike can tune into OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel, to watch the excitement which begins at 3:00 PM IST on 15th April.

