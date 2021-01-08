Friday, January 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus fitness band confirmed to feature SpO2 monitor ahead of expected India launch on 11 January

The OnePlus fitness band has also been confirmed to offer a 4-day battery life and feature 13 dedicated exercise modes.


FP TrendingJan 08, 2021 19:22:51 IST

OnePlus India has confirmed that its upcoming fitness band will feature an SpO2 monitor, which will allow users to track their blood oxygen levels. OnePlus Smart Band is rumoured to be launched in the country on 11 January. "Staying safe just became easier. With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day," read the post by OnePlus India on Twitter.

Amazon has created a landing page highlighting some of the key features of the OnePlus Band. The battery life and exercise modes of the wearable have also been teased. The fitness band will have 4 days battery life and 13 dedicated exercise modes.

OnePlus fitness band confirmed to feature SpO2 monitor ahead of expected India launch on 11 January

A teaser of the OnePlus fitness band

The OnePlus band is also expected to feature a sleep tracker. Users can also connect the fitness band to their phones and listen to music.

The smartband will sport dual-colour style and is dust-resistant. It will have a real-time heart rate tracker. The OnePlus band is water resistant and can be worn while swimming.

The companion app of OnePlus Band will be called OnePlus Health. The app will enable users to stay connected with their bands along with incorporating commands. The OnePlus Band will come with a black strap out of the box and the other colour bands will be sold separately.

The OnePlus Band is expected to feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and will reportedly support 5 ATM. It is expected to be priced within Rs 3,000.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Fitness Band

OnePlus fitness band with AMOLED display officially teased, rumoured to be priced below Rs 3,000

Jan 04, 2021
OnePlus fitness band with AMOLED display officially teased, rumoured to be priced below Rs 3,000
OnePlus Band smartphone app is expected to be called OnePlus Health: Report

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band smartphone app is expected to be called OnePlus Health: Report

Jan 07, 2021
OnePlus 9 series smartphone will not feature the periscope lens: Report

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 series smartphone will not feature the periscope lens: Report

Dec 29, 2020
OnePlus Nord, Nord N100 start receiving OxygenOS update with December 2020 security patch

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord, Nord N100 start receiving OxygenOS update with December 2020 security patch

Dec 31, 2020
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Dec 25, 2020
True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 3,000: Skullcandy Spoke, OnePlus Buds Z Review Snapshots

True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 3,000

True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 3,000: Skullcandy Spoke, OnePlus Buds Z Review Snapshots

Dec 25, 2020

science

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Biotic Annihilation

Species loss from hunting, habitat destruction is hurting evolution of mammals, study claims

Jan 07, 2021
Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Time

Scientists consider slashing a leap second from time as Earth spins at its fastest in half a century

Jan 07, 2021
Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

old age

Fifty percent of elderly suffer from chronic diseases, 40 percent are disabled: LASI Wave 1 report

Jan 07, 2021
At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Science Policy

At least one in four science ministry officials should be scientists with current domain expertise: Draft policy

Jan 07, 2021