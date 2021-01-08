FP Trending

OnePlus India has confirmed that its upcoming fitness band will feature an SpO2 monitor, which will allow users to track their blood oxygen levels. OnePlus Smart Band is rumoured to be launched in the country on 11 January. "Staying safe just became easier. With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day," read the post by OnePlus India on Twitter.

Staying safe just became easier. With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/tyxlW6cRmE pic.twitter.com/JNTBygB0gX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 8, 2021

Amazon has created a landing page highlighting some of the key features of the OnePlus Band. The battery life and exercise modes of the wearable have also been teased. The fitness band will have 4 days battery life and 13 dedicated exercise modes.

The OnePlus band is also expected to feature a sleep tracker. Users can also connect the fitness band to their phones and listen to music.

The smartband will sport dual-colour style and is dust-resistant. It will have a real-time heart rate tracker. The OnePlus band is water resistant and can be worn while swimming.

The companion app of OnePlus Band will be called OnePlus Health. The app will enable users to stay connected with their bands along with incorporating commands. The OnePlus Band will come with a black strap out of the box and the other colour bands will be sold separately.

The OnePlus Band is expected to feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and will reportedly support 5 ATM. It is expected to be priced within Rs 3,000.