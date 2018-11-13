Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 13:18 IST

OnePlus executive teases an unnamed phone, suspected to be the OnePlus 7

The 5G enabled OnePlus phone is apparently going to a part of an entirely new lineup bu the company.

We already know that OnePlus will release a 5G-enabled phone next year. Now, Ard Boudeling, an executive of social media at OnePlus has released an image on Twitter of an unnamed OnePlus device teasing "Peekaboo." Rumour has it that this is indeed the OnePlus 7.

However, there is no word for sure whether this is the OnePlus 7 or a variant of the OnePlus 6T. Why would someone "peekaboo" the whole damn phone? There is a possibility that Boudeling is hinting at something else. This is where the news about the new lineup comes in.

While many believed that the 5G enabled phone would be the OnePlus 6T (read our full review here) successor, if we go by the online reports, OnePlus 7 may be it, and it will be a whole new line up altogether.

According to a report by CNET, a OnePlus spokesperson told the publication that the OnePlus 6T successor, possibly the OnePlus 7, will not be enabled with 5G. However, since the company has confirmed that a 5G device will be released, it looks like the device might be part of a new line up by OnePlus.

Yeah, we are confused too!

Rumoured to be the OnePlus 7. Image: Twitter/Ard Boudeling

Rumoured to be the OnePlus 7. Image: Twitter/Ard Boudeling

Further, speculations suggest that the device will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February 2019 in Barcelona, Spain and that it will be an expensive product with premium features like wireless charging and better design.

OnePlus 6T was launched on 29 October in New York and on 30 October in New Delhi at Rs 37,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, at Rs 41,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and at Rs 45,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 5G-enabled device expected to launch in 2019 will not be the OnePlus 7

Nov 12, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T review: A notch above the competition, or is it?

Oct 30, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T launched with in-display fingerprint sensor, smaller notch priced at $549

Oct 29, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OxygenOS 9.0.5 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T bringing Screen Lock improvements

Nov 07, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to start selling in India from today: Here are all the launch offers

Nov 01, 2018

OnePlus 6T

Promo images of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant get leaked before launch

Nov 05, 2018

science

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on 14 Nov in the clouds after Cyclone Gaja warnings

Nov 13, 2018

Evolution in the Wild

Poaching may have forced female elephants in Africa to evolve away their tusks

Nov 13, 2018

Sewage Crisis

Conditions in Jammu highlight the sewage crisis underlying our Swachh Bharat

Nov 13, 2018

The Metric System

Dusty old kilogram may be upgraded this week to a more accurate unit of measurement

Nov 13, 2018