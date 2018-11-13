We already know that OnePlus will release a 5G-enabled phone next year. Now, Ard Boudeling, an executive of social media at OnePlus has released an image on Twitter of an unnamed OnePlus device teasing "Peekaboo." Rumour has it that this is indeed the OnePlus 7.

However, there is no word for sure whether this is the OnePlus 7 or a variant of the OnePlus 6T. Why would someone "peekaboo" the whole damn phone? There is a possibility that Boudeling is hinting at something else. This is where the news about the new lineup comes in.

While many believed that the 5G enabled phone would be the OnePlus 6T (read our full review here) successor, if we go by the online reports, OnePlus 7 may be it, and it will be a whole new line up altogether.

According to a report by CNET, a OnePlus spokesperson told the publication that the OnePlus 6T successor, possibly the OnePlus 7, will not be enabled with 5G. However, since the company has confirmed that a 5G device will be released, it looks like the device might be part of a new line up by OnePlus.

Yeah, we are confused too!

Further, speculations suggest that the device will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February 2019 in Barcelona, Spain and that it will be an expensive product with premium features like wireless charging and better design.

OnePlus 6T was launched on 29 October in New York and on 30 October in New Delhi at Rs 37,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, at Rs 41,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and at Rs 45,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option.