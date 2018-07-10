Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 18:44 IST

OnePlus comes with OxygenOS Open Beta 39 and Open Beta 30 for OnePlus 3 and 3T

OnePlus says that the update will optimise switching between the front and rear camera.

OnePlus has just announced fresh beta updates for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. They have announced OxygenOS Open Beta 39 for the OnePlus 3 and the OxygenOS Beta 30 for the OnePlus 3T. These updates will bring in a few new features and improvements that were recently announced for the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

The OnePlus 3 was launched back in June 2016 and the OnePlus 3T was announced in December 2016.

OnePlus 3T. Image: Tech2

The company says that through the update OnePlus launcher on both smartphones will have a "New installs" category as a tag in the App drawer. It also mentions that the update will provide improved search tags in the App drawer and a better app list for the hidden space and toolbox.

OnePlus claims that they have also improved the switching between the front and the rear camera making it a tad bit faster.

Finally, they have updated the multimedia section by adding the capability of searching through AAC audio file timelines.

Users part of the open beta program will receive the new version via an OTA update, but for those who can't wait to get the new features, you might have to undergo a factory reset and execute a full data wipe.

Even though the Open Beta Program gives users additional software updates for a longer duration as well as gives the opportunity to try out new features, it may be ridden with bugs and cause usage issues.

