OnePlus claims to make the first display that works completely normally in rains

Touchscreens have been pretty consistent for a while now, and that’s because they’re generally doing a good job. However, there’s still one pesky problem that hasn’t quite been solved – they tend to act up when they’re wet, like when rain decides to pay a visit. But guess what? OnePlus is stepping up to the plate with a fresh solution on one of its new devices.

They’re calling it “Rain Water Touch,” and it’s all about making touchscreens work even when they’re wet. This nifty innovation caught the attention of 9to5 Google, who spotted the reveal on OnePlus’ Weibo channel.

In a video, they put a OnePlus device in a showdown with the iPhone 14 Pro while subjecting them to a barrage of artificial rain and mist. This is a game-changer for times when your hands are freshly washed or just super sweaty.

With “Rain Water Touch,” OnePlus’ Ace 2 Pro can accurately register your touches even when water is messing with the screen. It’s a far cry from most smartphones, like the iPhone 14 Pro in the demo, that often struggle to handle wet touch interactions – sometimes ignoring them completely or giving wildly off-target responses.

The reason behind this issue is the technology that modern touchscreens use. These screens work through a method called capacitive touch, which relies on the conduction of electricity to figure out where and when your finger is tapping the screen. It’s a lightning-fast process. However, when the screen gets wet, the detection process gets muddled because water is also a conductor of electricity. This leads to wonky responses or even ignoring touches altogether.

What’s fascinating is that OnePlus seems to have found a way to tackle this problem head-on. They’re doing it by employing some smart touch algorithms and a customized chip inside the device. This combo seems to be their secret sauce to make sure the screen can accurately interpret your touches even when water is thrown into the mix. It’s like they’re giving their screen a special ability to handle both water and finger touches without any hiccups. This innovation is presumably coming from their collaboration with Oppo, their parent brand.

OnePlus shared that their trick involves a mix of silicon and a clever algorithm. This combo helps the phone figure out where your fingers are tapping despite the challenges posed by water, which, by the way, conducts electricity just like our skin does.