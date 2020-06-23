FP Trending

OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau last month hinted that the company will soon be unveiling affordable smartphones in India. Lau, however, did not reveal the name and price of the upcoming devices. On Monday, 22 June, Lau posted a new tweet teasing "new beginnings."

The tweet shows a blue-on-black OnePlus logo. Lau wrote, “Who’s ready for something new for OnePlus?”

Though the tweet does not provide more details, a report by Android Authority says it is likely that Lau is teasing the launch of the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has also posted a few tweets on his social media handle using the same hashtag - #NewBeginnings. In one of his tweets, he even said, "It's time to rock the boat again."

A report by Android Central mentions that Carl Pei has also posted a tweet that showed a team of people wearing Avicii t-shirts, which suggests the upcoming device might actually be called the OnePlus Nord. The tweet has now been taken down.

The device was earlier referred to as the OnePlus 8 Lite but was later said to be called OnePlus Z.

OnePlus Z, an upcoming mid-range device, is expected to come with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support.

The device will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to have three cameras on the rear - a 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit.

The smartphone might feature a 16 MP front-facing camera in the punch-hole. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.

OnePlus Z is expected to launch in India on 10 July and is likely to be priced at Rs 24,990.