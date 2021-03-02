Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a 'moonshot' announcement for 8 March

OnePlus is expected to announce its partnership with Hasselblad for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2021 12:47:49 IST

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company will make an announcement on 8 March. The CEO's tweet read, "Something new is on the horizon". The teaser includes a famous image of the earth from the Apollo 8 mission which was shot by a Hasselblad camera. It is expected that the company will announce its partnership with the Swedish brand Hasselblad for its upcoming OnePlus 9 series. As per a report by 91 Mobiles, tipster Ishan Agrawal suggested that the OnePlus 9 series will include OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases a moonshot announcement for 8 March

OnePlus teaser. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series expected specifications

As per an earlier report, OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 48 MP quad rear camera system, 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The device will reportedly not support storage expansion. Further, the report suggests that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. OnePlus 9 is expected to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and support for 65 W fast charging.

Going back to the 91 Mobiles report, OnePlus 9R might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It is expected to a 90 Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 690 chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, OnePlus 9R is likely to feature a 64 MP primary sensor. It might come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9's affordable variant to be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite: Report

Feb 26, 2021
OnePlus 9's affordable variant to be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite: Report
OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Mar 01, 2021

science

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021