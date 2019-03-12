Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Back to
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hints at possible launch of truly wireless earbuds

It is also entirely possible that OnePlus is planning a second version of the Bullets Wireless.

tech2 News Staff Mar 12, 2019 10:15:30 IST

Despite it being at least two years since the launch of Apple's AirPods, we're yet to see viable competition, in terms of functionality, from Android device makers. Samsung has tried and the likes of Huawei, Google and Bose have also thrown their hat into the ring, but they've seen little success. OnePlus, somehow late to the party, might be joining in with a set of true wireless earbuds of its own, which we might see at the OnePlus 7's inevitable debut.

OnePlus Bullets. Image: OnePlus India

While there is no official confirmation on this fact, CEO Pete Lau has hinted at the product in a Weibo post. He says that removing the headphone jack was a "conscious decision". He said that OnePlus' current product, a reference to the Bullets Wireless, is "very good, [but] it can be even more extreme." Lau left the post open-ended and asked for suggestions on how the company could elevate the wireless listening experience.

The big question is when would OnePlus launch such earbuds, if indeed that is what is being hinted at in Lau's Weibo post. A launch alongside the OnePlus 7 seems to sit perfectly as one does not expect a separate event for the product. It was the same with the Bullets Wireless earphones, which were announced alongside the OnePlus 6.

It is also entirely possible that OnePlus is planning a second version of the Bullets Wireless. Right now, all the information regarding the wireless pods is in the realm of rumours but we should hear more about Lau's vision of "uplifting" the wireless experience.

