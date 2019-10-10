Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Care announced with 1-year extended warranty, 50 percent off on battery replacement and more

You will need to download the OnePlus Care app from the Google Play Store and register your device's IMEI number.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 09:20:15 IST

Smartphones, while being the most widely used gadget in a person's day-to-day life, is also one of the most fragile devices. To help alleviate financial concerns if your phone suffers serious damage companies often provide customers with plans which offer users cheap repairs or replacement in exchange for a small one-time transaction or a monthly fee. Similar to Apple Care, Chinese company OnePlus has also started a post-purchase program for its consumers called OnePlus Care.

OnePlus Care announced with 1-year extended warranty, 50 percent off on battery replacement and more

Representational image. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

As per OnePlus, the service is said to be applicable on all OnePlus smartphones that the company has ever sold. “The OnePlus Care program was envisioned with the community in mind and is another step towards enabling a superior experience for users,” said the company in a statement.

To be part of OnePlus Care you will need to download the app from the Google Play Store and register your device's IMEI number. After this is done your OnePlus device will be applicable for the benefits that are entailed in the package.

OnePlus Care.

OnePlus Care.

OnePlus Care offers users a free 1-year Extended Warranty which the company says will save you up to Rs 2,000 although it will only be for the OnePlus 6T and above.  You will also get a free 50 percent discount in battery replacements from OnePlus 3T to OnePlus 6. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 on buyback and exchanges and this is valid for all OnePlus smartphones sold ever.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 6, 6T get latest OxygenOS updates, looks like prepping ground for Android 10 upgrade

Sep 26, 2019
OnePlus 6, 6T get latest OxygenOS updates, looks like prepping ground for Android 10 upgrade
OnePlus craze hits the 7Th heaven!

OnePlus craze hits the 7Th heaven!

Sep 26, 2019
Viper takes the PUBG item hell challenge!

Viper takes the PUBG item hell challenge!

Oct 07, 2019
OnePlus TV to be manufactured in India by year-end, CEO reportedly confirms

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV to be manufactured in India by year-end, CEO reportedly confirms

Sep 29, 2019
OnePlus Pay, a mobile payment system, might make an entrance in India some time in 2020

OnePlus Pay

OnePlus Pay, a mobile payment system, might make an entrance in India some time in 2020

Sep 27, 2019
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's everything we know so far

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's everything we know so far

Sep 26, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019