tech2 News Staff

Smartphones, while being the most widely used gadget in a person's day-to-day life, is also one of the most fragile devices. To help alleviate financial concerns if your phone suffers serious damage companies often provide customers with plans which offer users cheap repairs or replacement in exchange for a small one-time transaction or a monthly fee. Similar to Apple Care, Chinese company OnePlus has also started a post-purchase program for its consumers called OnePlus Care.

As per OnePlus, the service is said to be applicable on all OnePlus smartphones that the company has ever sold. “The OnePlus Care program was envisioned with the community in mind and is another step towards enabling a superior experience for users,” said the company in a statement.

To be part of OnePlus Care you will need to download the app from the Google Play Store and register your device's IMEI number. After this is done your OnePlus device will be applicable for the benefits that are entailed in the package.

OnePlus Care offers users a free 1-year Extended Warranty which the company says will save you up to Rs 2,000 although it will only be for the OnePlus 6T and above. You will also get a free 50 percent discount in battery replacements from OnePlus 3T to OnePlus 6. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 on buyback and exchanges and this is valid for all OnePlus smartphones sold ever.