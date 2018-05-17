OnePlus, alongside the OnePlus 6 the one thing that’s been missing from OnePlus’ lineup, a pair of wireless earbuds!

The earbuds, simply called OnePlus Bullets Wireless, are, as the name suggests, fully wireless (duh). What’s interesting is that the set supports fast-charging (10 min of charging for 5 hrs of use), supports AptX and “weather resistant”. The total battery life is rated at 8 hours.

Even more interesting is the price, which, at $69, makes for a rather interesting deal.

The buds, the bits that hang out of your ear, are made from aluminium and feature an “energy tube” design for enhancing the audio.

If you’re using a OnePlus 5/5T or 6, there is one additional function that you can get from these buds. The buds magnetically clamp together, but with the aforementioned phones, that mechanism acts as an additional means of control.

Magnetically clamping them together turns the set off. Separating the pair will either answer a call or pause/unpause music. A nifty touch indeed.

The set will go on sale from 5 June. Official pricing and availability for India is yet to be announced.