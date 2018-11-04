Sunday, November 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 November, 2018 11:15 IST

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones in a red variant are coming soon to India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones were launched this year in May alongside the launch of OnePlus 6.

Alongside the launch of the OnePlus 6 smartphone in May, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones. However, the earphones have been available only in a single black colour option so far. This is now set to change because according to the official OnePlus website, the OnePlus Bullets are "coming soon" in a red colour option.

Read our review of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless here.

OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones in red. Image: Tech2

OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones in red. Image: Tech2

The price of the earphones remains the same. The red variant will also retail at Rs 3,999.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless, as we know do not have a wired interface; it's designed like a neckband. The cables are short and connect the neckband to the earbuds.

According to OnePlus, they also come with 5 hours of listening time when charged for 10 minutes and when charged completely, it will provide 8 hours of listening time. It also supports Dash Charging.

The headphones connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone and it's easy to switch from music to calls or to even access the Google Assistant.

The earbuds when not in use, magnetically connect to each other from the rear side. It is an easy mechanism allowing the user to simply play and pause the music when detached and attached respectively.

The headphones are also splash resistant, but they apparently don't feature an IP rating.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

OnePlus 6T variant

OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition gets listed on Swedish retailer's website

Oct 21, 2018

OnePlus Switch

OnePlus Switch app to support backup application data and more Android phones

Oct 23, 2018

OnePlus 6T leak

OnePlus 6T leaked specs reveal bigger display and battery, water-drop notch

Oct 26, 2018

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 spotted in China HQ with multiple gradient colour options

Oct 27, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus reveals kernel source code for the OnePlus 6T within 48 hours of launch

Oct 31, 2018

Type-C Bullet headphones

OnePlus’ new USB Type C Bullet headphones go on sale, priced at Rs 1,490

Nov 02, 2018

science

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Cheesy Sounds

Sonic cheese: A Swiss study that experiments with sound to make cheese taste better

Nov 02, 2018

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018

Asteroid Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx captures close-up of near-Earth asteroid Bennu before landing

Nov 02, 2018