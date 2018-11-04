Alongside the launch of the OnePlus 6 smartphone in May, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones. However, the earphones have been available only in a single black colour option so far. This is now set to change because according to the official OnePlus website, the OnePlus Bullets are "coming soon" in a red colour option.

The price of the earphones remains the same. The red variant will also retail at Rs 3,999.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless, as we know do not have a wired interface; it's designed like a neckband. The cables are short and connect the neckband to the earbuds.

According to OnePlus, they also come with 5 hours of listening time when charged for 10 minutes and when charged completely, it will provide 8 hours of listening time. It also supports Dash Charging.

The headphones connect via Bluetooth to your smartphone and it's easy to switch from music to calls or to even access the Google Assistant.

The earbuds when not in use, magnetically connect to each other from the rear side. It is an easy mechanism allowing the user to simply play and pause the music when detached and attached respectively.

The headphones are also splash resistant, but they apparently don't feature an IP rating.