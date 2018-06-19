Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff Jun 19, 2018 11:00 AM IST

OnePlus' Bullets Wireless earphones go on sale today for Rs 3,990

The Bullets Wireless supports fast-charging, AptX and it is also “weather resistant”.

The Bullets Wireless earphones, that were launched by OnePlus in May along with the OnePlus 6, are going to go on sale for the very first time in India. OnePlus has priced the Bullets Wireless at Rs 3,990.

OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones.

The Bullets Wireless supports fast-charging (10 min of charging for 5 hrs of use), AptX and it is also “weather resistant”. The total battery life of the earphones is rated at 8 hours. The buds, the bits that hang out of your ear, are made from aluminium and feature an “energy tube” design for enhancing the audio.

If you’re using a OnePlus 5/5T or 6, there is one additional function that you can get from these buds. The buds magnetically clamp together, but with the aforementioned phones, that mechanism acts as an additional means of control. Magnetically clamping them together turns the set off. Separating the pair will either answer a call or pause/unpause music. A nifty touch indeed.

In the more recent OnePlus news, the company had just rolled out the OxygenOS 5.1.8 OTA update for the OnePlus 6. The company claims that the new update brings call quality optimisations, system stability fixes, and network stability improvements.

