FP Trending

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS earphones have now been launched in the Indian market. The highlights of the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition is that it comes in two colour variants. One is Purple and the other Mint along with a matching charging case. The earphones also feature Steven Harrington's signature styled graffiti along with unique caricatures and designs. Open sale of the earphones will start from tomorrow (27 January) across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and OnePlus offline stores.

Apart from the design, everything else remains the same as the OnePlus Buds Z true wireless earphones that were launched in October last year along with the OnePlus 8T smartphone and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition.

The special variant was launched last month. According to a report by Android Community, Harrington is known for his bright, psychedelic aesthetic and OnePlus collaborated him to create the new stylish variant of the earbuds. Harrington even created a new character called Cool cat to bring a sense of playful and contemplative look to the OnePlus Buds Z.

The device sports a 10mm dynamic driver, Dolby Atmos and Bass Boost technology, IP55 rating, and a battery that brings 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington edition is also part of the OnePlus Creatives + platform which will have future collaborations with innovative artists and designers.