Monday, July 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus Buds Pro to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July

Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro is expected to come with active noise cancellation (ANC).


tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2021 09:29:38 IST

OnePlus has announced to launch OnePlus Nord 2 5G  in India on 22 July. In addition to the smartphone, the company will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds at the event. Although OnePlus has not revealed many details about the earbuds, it is expected that just like its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro will come with active noise cancellation (ANC). To recall, its predecessor OnePlus Buds was launched in India at a price of Rs 4,990.

OnePlus Buds.

OnePlus Buds.

OnePlus has also announced "The Lab" initiative where fans can test and share their feedback for its devices like OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G expected specifications

The company has announced that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

For selfies, it might sport a 32 MP front camera. OnePlus Nors 2 5G is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that might come with support for 30 W or 65 W fast charging. It might run on Android 11 OS. It is expected to offer up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021