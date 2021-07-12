tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has announced to launch OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India on 22 July. In addition to the smartphone, the company will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds at the event. Although OnePlus has not revealed many details about the earbuds, it is expected that just like its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro will come with active noise cancellation (ANC). To recall, its predecessor OnePlus Buds was launched in India at a price of Rs 4,990.

OnePlus has also announced "The Lab" initiative where fans can test and share their feedback for its devices like OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G expected specifications

The company has announced that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

For selfies, it might sport a 32 MP front camera. OnePlus Nors 2 5G is likely to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that might come with support for 30 W or 65 W fast charging. It might run on Android 11 OS. It is expected to offer up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.