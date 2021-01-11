Monday, January 11, 2021Back to
OnePlus Band with 14-day battery life, SpO2 monitor launched in India at Rs 2,499

OnePlus Band comes with 13 workout modes including outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run and more.


tech2 News StaffJan 11, 2021 12:30:53 IST

OnePlus has finally debuted it's first-ever fitness band in India. The highlight of the fitness band includes its 14-day battery life, 24-hour heart rate monitor and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. The band comes with dual colour straps. The band also offers 13 exercise modes and a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The OnePlus Band will be available for purchase on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band pricing, availability

OnePlus Band is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. The straps will be available in three options Black, Navy and Tangerine Gray and are priced at Rs 3,999.

The band will go on open sale on 13 January across OnePlus, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

The Red Cable Club members will get early access and can purchase it tomorrow (12 January) at 9 am on the OnePlus website and the OnePlus Store app.

OnePlus Band specifications

The band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour display that comes with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels and adjustable brightness. The features of the band include a 24-hour continuous heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. Users can connect the band with a smartphone via the OnePlus Health app. The app will show the activity data and health suggestions to the user. Users can also control notifications, music and camera shutter through this app.

OnePlus Band also comes in dual colour straps.

It comes with 13 workout modes including outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, rowing machine, cricket, badminton, pool swimming, yoga, free training.

The fitness band comes with a 100 mAh battery that can offer up to 14-days of battery life.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


