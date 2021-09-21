Tuesday, September 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus announces to cancel OnePlus 9T this year; expected to launch OnePlus 9RT in October

OnePlus might also launch new TWS earbuds called OnePlus Buds Z2 with the smartphone next month.


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2021 10:10:16 IST

OnePlus has officially announced that it will not launch its T series flagship smartphone this year. Although the company has not given out the name of the smartphone, it is expected that it is planning to cancel the launch of the OnePlus 9T. This was confirmed by the company at a press briefing where it also announced more details about the OnePlus, Oppo OS merger.

(Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2 long-term review: Return of the flagship-killer)

 

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

Usually, the T-series was launched after six months of flagship launch as an upgrade. OnePlus has also confirmed that while there will be no OnePlus 9T, "there will be other releases". As per a report by Android Central, OnePlus 9RT with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 will be launched in October this year.

Rumoured OnePlus 9RT is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging, and a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It is likely to be limited to Indian and Chinese markets only.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the company might also launch new TWS earbuds called OnePlus Buds Z2 with the smartphone next month. These earbuds are likely to look similar to their predecessor and might come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). To recall, the OnePlus Buds Z (Review) earbuds were launched in India last year at Rs 2,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Buds Pro: A reasonably priced TWS set offering a premium listening and connectivity experience is just the template we need for future earbuds

Sep 13, 2021
OnePlus Buds Pro: A reasonably priced TWS set offering a premium listening and connectivity experience is just the template we need for future earbuds
OnePlus Nord 2 long-term review: Return of the flagship-killer

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 long-term review: Return of the flagship-killer

Sep 20, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021