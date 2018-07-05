Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 05 July, 2018 20:44 IST

OnePlus announces its first 'Student Ambassador Programme' for India

OnePlus ambassadors would be selected on basis of their ambitions, personal values.

Chinese smartphone player OnePlus on Thursday announced its first "Student Ambassador Programme" for India that will commence from 1 September.

Image: Ankit Vengurlekar

The aim is to empower and groom technology enthusiasts from top Indian universities to work as OnePlus community specialists, brand evangelists and technology experts in their respective institutions.

The selected students would be offered a monthly stipend, a certificate upon completion of the programme and an opportunity to intern with OnePlus at its offices globally, the company said in a statement.

"With millions of student fans in India, we are proud to introduce an exclusive programme to nurture young talent, improve their OnePlus experience and give them an opportunity to be a part of our journey," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OnePlus ambassadors would be selected on basis of their ambitions, personal values, creativity, understanding of technology, marketing passion, outgoing personality, leadership qualities and attitude.

Selected ambassadors would also be eligible to receive resources to support local initiatives in their respective institutions and apply the classroom fundamentals to address real-world challenges.

During the course of the programme, OnePlus ambassadors would also have access to lathe test OnePlus products, the company added.

