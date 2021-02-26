FP Trending

The third model in the OnePlus 9 series could be named OnePlus 9R, a tipster has revealed. The tipster Evan Blass shared that the rumoured affordable model in OnePlus 9 range could be called OnePlus 9R and not OnePlus 9e, or OnePlus 9 Lite, according to a post in Voice. The post shows what could be a code from the developmental firmware of the device. The post also highlights the OnePlus 9R moniker. While Evan Blass is known to be a reliable tipster, @MaxJambor is unsure and has tweeted, "@evleaks is a very reliable leaker but I wouldn't put my hands in fire for the name of this smartphone."

.@evleaks is a very reliable leaker but I wouldn't put my hands in fire for the name of this smartphone Via. https://t.co/CftDyBcW0d — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 24, 2021

A few days back, GSMArena also shared the specifications for the device. According to the report, OnePlus 9E (as it was being called back then) will include a 6.5-inch display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution alongside a 64 MP primary camera and a Snapdragon 690 chipset.

The report further added that the smartphone will feature an 8 MP ultrawide lens and the battery is expected to come in at 5,000 mAh. The base variant of the OnePlus phone is expected to come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The report further added that the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 and features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to the camera specifications, the device is expected to sport a 48 MP main lens along with a 50 MP secondary lens as well as a 2 MP module. The device boots Android 11.