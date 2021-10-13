Wednesday, October 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 set to be introduced today: Here’s where you can catch the launch live

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature incremental changes over the OnePlus 9R launched earlier this year; could feature enhanced vapour cooling and expandable RAM option.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2021 12:27:20 IST

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is all set to usher in its latest smartphone and TWS buds later today – the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 are about to make their global debut this evening, and are expected to make their way to India in the coming weeks. But what do we know about OnePlus’ latest smartphone so far, and where can you catch the world premiere live? Allow us to fill you in on what we know.

OnePlus 9RT: What we know about OnePlus’ latest device so far

In the build-up to the unveil of the phone that is likely to be an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 9R launched earlier this year, OnePlus drip-fed some information about the 9RT’s specifications, revealing its latest smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, pack LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 50 MP camera and a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 9RT is likely to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9RT is likely to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Image: OnePlus

Another report hinted at the OnePlus 9RT featuring a 600 Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a super-low latency mode, a new ‘Hacker Black’ shade, enhanced vapour cooling and an option to expand RAM by up to 7 GB.

Where you can follow the livestream of the OnePlus 9RT’s debut

OnePlus will usher in the 9RT smartphone and the Buds Z2 today at 7:30 pm in China (5:30 pm IST), and you can follow the livestream of the event on OnePlus’ China website.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus cancels OnePlus 9T this year; expected to launch OnePlus 9RT in October

Sep 21, 2021
OnePlus cancels OnePlus 9T this year; expected to launch OnePlus 9RT in October
OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColorOS to merge to form a unified OS in 2022

OnePlus, Oppo

OnePlus' OxygenOS and Oppo's ColorOS to merge to form a unified OS in 2022

Sep 22, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021