tech2 News Staff

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is all set to usher in its latest smartphone and TWS buds later today – the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 are about to make their global debut this evening, and are expected to make their way to India in the coming weeks. But what do we know about OnePlus’ latest smartphone so far, and where can you catch the world premiere live? Allow us to fill you in on what we know.

OnePlus 9RT: What we know about OnePlus’ latest device so far

In the build-up to the unveil of the phone that is likely to be an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 9R launched earlier this year, OnePlus drip-fed some information about the 9RT’s specifications, revealing its latest smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, pack LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 50 MP camera and a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Another report hinted at the OnePlus 9RT featuring a 600 Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a super-low latency mode, a new ‘Hacker Black’ shade, enhanced vapour cooling and an option to expand RAM by up to 7 GB.

Where you can follow the livestream of the OnePlus 9RT’s debut

OnePlus will usher in the 9RT smartphone and the Buds Z2 today at 7:30 pm in China (5:30 pm IST), and you can follow the livestream of the event on OnePlus’ China website.