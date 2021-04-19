Monday, April 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9R starts receiving OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update with charging stability, bug fixes and more

The update could fix the delay in incoming calls while the phone is plugged into a charging port.


FP TrendingApr 19, 2021 16:04:47 IST

Stable OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 is all set to roll out to the OnePlus 9R in India with improved performance and stability, OnePlus announced on its forum. Most remarkably, the new update assures better charging stability and haptic feedback in Call of Duty Mobile. Fixes are also available for sudden and abnormal changes of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards and increase the speed of loading images in the phone’s Gallery app. Further, the update could improve Wi-Fi hotspot performance and fix the delay in incoming calls while the phone is plugged into a charging port.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

The update will roll out incrementally, which means in small batches. Therefore, not all users may receive it immediately. OnePlus 9R users can check for the update manually in their phone's Settings>System>System Updates if they haven’t already received a notification of the same.

If the device still doesn’t notify them about the new update, this could mean that their phone is not in the current batch of devices that have been planned to receive the latest update. In such a scenario, the users might have to wait for a few days for the company to roll out the update on their devices. The size of the update is 366 MB and the full firmware version number is 11.2.1.1LE28DA.

OnePlus had launched three versions of series 9 in India last month, which included: OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro. Listed at Rs 39,999 in India for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and Rs 43,999 for the 12 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage model, the One Plus 9R is one of the bestselling phones in India, currently. It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Featuring a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 Warp Charge fast charging support, It comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: What’s similar and what’s different?

Apr 13, 2021
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9R vs OnePlus 8T: What’s similar and what’s different?
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R is now available on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R is now available on sale for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

Apr 14, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021