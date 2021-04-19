FP Trending

Stable OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 is all set to roll out to the OnePlus 9R in India with improved performance and stability, OnePlus announced on its forum. Most remarkably, the new update assures better charging stability and haptic feedback in Call of Duty Mobile. Fixes are also available for sudden and abnormal changes of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards and increase the speed of loading images in the phone’s Gallery app. Further, the update could improve Wi-Fi hotspot performance and fix the delay in incoming calls while the phone is plugged into a charging port.

The update will roll out incrementally, which means in small batches. Therefore, not all users may receive it immediately. OnePlus 9R users can check for the update manually in their phone's Settings>System>System Updates if they haven’t already received a notification of the same.

If the device still doesn’t notify them about the new update, this could mean that their phone is not in the current batch of devices that have been planned to receive the latest update. In such a scenario, the users might have to wait for a few days for the company to roll out the update on their devices. The size of the update is 366 MB and the full firmware version number is 11.2.1.1LE28DA.

OnePlus had launched three versions of series 9 in India last month, which included: OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro. Listed at Rs 39,999 in India for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and Rs 43,999 for the 12 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage model, the One Plus 9R is one of the bestselling phones in India, currently. It comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Featuring a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 Warp Charge fast charging support, It comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.