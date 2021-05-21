Friday, May 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9R receives Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update with improved camera, security patch and more

Through the forum, OnePlus announced that the system improvements in the OnePlus 9R are going to allow its users to improve the charging stability.


FP TrendingMay 21, 2021 19:55:40 IST

The Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update is now available on the smartphone OnePlus 9R. The new update is going to bring security patches and improvements in several apps of the system including Camera, OnePlus Games, Notes app, and Gallery. These updates were announced via a OnePlus community forum. Through the forum, OnePlus announced that the system improvements in the OnePlus 9R are going to allow its users to improve the charging stability. On Tuesday, 18 May, the post shared on the community forum also informed about the camera updates.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

The stability of the camera and its shooting performance has been improved along with resolving the issue of getting abnormal images under Nightscape mode.

With the new Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update, the smartphone company has also fixed the issue of abnormal silent notification after the media volume gets muted. Android security patch has been updated to 2021.05. OnePlus has also resolved the UI issues in Freeform Windows. The new update also provides an improvement in system stability.

With the OS update, the problem in the Notes app of the OnePlus 9R has also been resolved. Earlier, newly saved notes did not sync to Shelf in time, however, with the availability of the OS update, the issue has been fixed.

The Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update has also improved picture preview smoothness in Gallery and the overall user experience in OnePlus Games.

The 6.5-inch smartphone OnePlus 9R has a quad rear camera setup. It is equipped with a 48 MP primary sensor along with a 16 MP wide-angle sensor. There is also a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and fast charging support of Warp Charge 65.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best 5G phones in India

From Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 9R to iQOO 7 5G: Top 5G phones in India (May 2021)

May 14, 2021
From Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 9R to iQOO 7 5G: Top 5G phones in India (May 2021)

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021