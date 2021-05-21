FP Trending

The Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update is now available on the smartphone OnePlus 9R. The new update is going to bring security patches and improvements in several apps of the system including Camera, OnePlus Games, Notes app, and Gallery. These updates were announced via a OnePlus community forum. Through the forum, OnePlus announced that the system improvements in the OnePlus 9R are going to allow its users to improve the charging stability. On Tuesday, 18 May, the post shared on the community forum also informed about the camera updates.

The stability of the camera and its shooting performance has been improved along with resolving the issue of getting abnormal images under Nightscape mode.

With the new Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update, the smartphone company has also fixed the issue of abnormal silent notification after the media volume gets muted. Android security patch has been updated to 2021.05. OnePlus has also resolved the UI issues in Freeform Windows. The new update also provides an improvement in system stability.

With the OS update, the problem in the Notes app of the OnePlus 9R has also been resolved. Earlier, newly saved notes did not sync to Shelf in time, however, with the availability of the OS update, the issue has been fixed.

The Oxygen OS 11.2.1.2 update has also improved picture preview smoothness in Gallery and the overall user experience in OnePlus Games.

The 6.5-inch smartphone OnePlus 9R has a quad rear camera setup. It is equipped with a 48 MP primary sensor along with a 16 MP wide-angle sensor. There is also a 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and fast charging support of Warp Charge 65.