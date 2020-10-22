FP Trending

A new report now suggests that the OnePlus 9 launch could be in just six months. The successor to the OnePlus 8 that was launched earlier this year, a report in Android Central now says that there is a high probability of the phone releasing four weeks earlier than usual. As per the report, even though OnePlus has not settled on a release date yet, Android Central has received information from an insider that the launch event will be scheduled for some time around mid-March.

(Also Read: OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8: Five things that have changed in the new OnePlus flagship smartphone)

As per the report, OnePlus wanting to release the OnePlus 9 in March makes sense considering it would give the flagship series more time on store shelves. The phone being released in March will also give it the time to position its 2021 flagships against the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and others.

The report states that the OnePlus 9 series might offer the same fast-charging standards like the OnePlus 8T and is also likely to leverage Qualcomm's upcoming 5nm chipset.

Furthermore, it could also sport IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, and camera upgrades.

According to a report in Techradar, usually OnePlus allows flagships from Samsung, Oppo, LG and Xiaomi launch their devices in the first quarter of the year before catching up in the following months. However, a shorter refresh cycle should help it compete with them from the beginning and result in better sales. It is also unclear if an earlier OnePlus 9 launch hints towards a launch for OnePlus 9T series earlier as well.