Thursday, October 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 9 with support for wireless charging is expected to launch in March next year

OnePlus 9 is likely to come with IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, and camera upgrades.


FP TrendingOct 22, 2020 11:08:03 IST

A new report now suggests that the OnePlus 9 launch could be in just six months. The successor to the OnePlus 8 that was launched earlier this year, a report in Android Central now says that there is a high probability of the phone releasing four weeks earlier than usual. As per the report, even though OnePlus has not settled on a release date yet, Android Central has received information from an insider that the launch event will be scheduled for some time around mid-March.

(Also Read: OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8: Five things that have changed in the new OnePlus flagship smartphone)

OnePlus 9 with support for wireless charging is expected to launch in March next year

OnePlus 8T comes in two colour variants.

As per the report, OnePlus wanting to release the OnePlus 9 in March makes sense considering it would give the flagship series more time on store shelves. The phone being released in March will also give it the time to position its 2021 flagships against the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and others.

The report states that the OnePlus 9 series might offer the same fast-charging standards like the OnePlus 8T and is also likely to leverage Qualcomm's upcoming 5nm chipset.

Furthermore, it could also sport IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, and camera upgrades.

According to a report in Techradar, usually OnePlus allows flagships from Samsung, Oppo, LG and Xiaomi launch their devices in the first quarter of the year before catching up in the following months. However, a shorter refresh cycle should help it compete with them from the beginning and result in better sales. It is also unclear if an earlier OnePlus 9 launch hints towards a launch for OnePlus 9T series earlier as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus' 9 series is in the works under codename 'Lemonade', specs still under wraps

Oct 20, 2020
OnePlus' 9 series is in the works under codename 'Lemonade', specs still under wraps
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

OnePlus

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start receiving the OxygenOS 11 update: All that's new

Oct 12, 2020
OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8: Five things that have changed in the new OnePlus flagship smartphone

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8: Five things that have changed in the new OnePlus flagship smartphone

Oct 15, 2020
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei steps down from his position to work on ‘new venture': Report

OnePlus

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei steps down from his position to work on ‘new venture': Report

Oct 13, 2020
OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T teased in an Aquamarine Green colour variant ahead of 14 October launch

Oct 12, 2020
OnePlus 8T with 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T with 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in India at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Oct 14, 2020

science

Delaying COVID-19 peak was important, says govt-appointed panel chief Prof M Vidyasagar as India bends curve

COVID-19 Strategy

Delaying COVID-19 peak was important, says govt-appointed panel chief Prof M Vidyasagar as India bends curve

Oct 22, 2020
Contact tracing followed by quarantine will stop COVID-19 from spreading: WHO

quarantine

Contact tracing followed by quarantine will stop COVID-19 from spreading: WHO

Oct 21, 2020
After phosphine, Indian researchers now discover amino acid glycine in Venus' atmosphere

Venus

After phosphine, Indian researchers now discover amino acid glycine in Venus' atmosphere

Oct 20, 2020
Voyager missions find sharp increase in density of space beyond our solar system

Space Exploration

Voyager missions find sharp increase in density of space beyond our solar system

Oct 20, 2020