OnePlus 9 series smartphone will not feature the periscope lens: Report

Earlier tipsters had suggested that the OnePlus 9 series will come with Leica lenses.


FP TrendingDec 29, 2020 16:39:24 IST

OnePlus 9 series is going to be one of the most highly anticipated flagships in 2021. There is a lot of buzz and speculation around the three models that are likely to be launched as part of the series. A recent leak suggests that none of the models of OnePlus 9 series is going to feature a periscope camera. Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station posted a tip on Weibo recently, saying that the OnePlus 9 series will come with only a simple telephoto lens and not a periscope lens.

OnePlus 9. Image: 91Mobiles

The tipster wrote that they do not know whether the supply chain had not recovered from the losses faced due to the pandemic yet. Although many phones had a periscopic lens till the third quarter of 2020, a lot of companies are going to manufacture their devices without the facility in the coming year.

This tipster suggests that other developers expected to market phones with Snapdragon 888 (like the OnePlus 9 series) in 2021 are going to let go of the periscopes. It is important to note here that OnePlus products have not used a periscope lens before, as pointed out by a tech portal.

Earlier tipsters had suggested that the OnePlus 9 series will come with Leica lenses. As per a tweet reply by leakster Teme OnePlus will have a collaboration with Leica for their upcoming flagship. In another tweet, the same tipster also revealed a collaboration between LEica and Huawei. Early on this month, a tech publication also leaked the live images of the 5G variant of the base model.

The series of pictures showed that the OnePlus 9 5G consists of two larger sensors at the back along with a much smaller third camera. The 6.55-inch device seemed to closely resemble its predecessor OnePlus 8T in terms of design.

