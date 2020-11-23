Monday, November 23, 2020Back to
OnePlus 9 rear camera leaked images hint at 48 MP primary and 48 MP ultrawide sensors

OnePlus 9 is likely to feature an AMOLED display with a centered-punch hole, a 144 Hz refresh rate screen and a Snapdragon 875 SoC.


Nov 23, 2020

OnePlus 9 series is expected to be launched in mid-March in 2021 and leaks and renders about the upcoming smartphones have started doing rounds on social media. As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 9 will sport a triple camera set up on the rear. A report by 91Mobiles shared a picture by a source of the camera setup of the upcoming smartphone featuring two large sensors and one smaller sensor flanked by a dual-tone LED flash. The source said that the OnePlus 9 might come with a 48 MP primary camera and a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor.

OnePlus 9. Image: 91Mobiles

The report added that the primary sensor will deliver images of 12 MP (4,000 x 3,000 pixels) output and has a 6 mm focal length.

The leaked images also show that there will be a third sensor, which will be smaller in size compared to the main and the ultra-wide cameras. There is not much known about the third sensor. There is a dual-LED flash next to the camera sensors positioned inside the rectangular module.

Earlier this month, a tipster who goes by the name TechDroider said that the OnePlus 9 carries model number LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119.

The smartphones under the OnePlus series will come with the latest Snapdragon 875 SoC that will be launched in December this year.

The phones under the series will feature an AMOLED display with a centered-punch hole, 144 Hz refresh rate screen. They will have IP68 water resistance, NFC, dual stereo speakers.

The devices will also come with 40 W wireless charging along with 65 W Wired charging.

